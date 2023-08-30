“Oh My God,” Trapped Guest Shares Magic-Ruining Disney Experience

A trapped guest shared their magic-ruining experience while visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is perhaps Walt Disney Imagineering’s biggest achievement. Utilizing ride systems found in other attractions such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as elements found on Avatar – Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is nothing short of an incredibly-impressive theme park attraction and may go down as open of The Walt Disney Company’s most ambitious projects ever.

The ride is also similar to Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, using an autonomous ride vehicle system that moves guests around without being constrained to a physical track.

However, due to the sheer complexity and maintenance requirements of this attraction, it’s quite common to see the ride break down, possibly for the entire day.

Recently, one guest shared their very troubling experience aboard Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which resulted in a total evacuation of the ride. Initially, the attraction came to a halt in the portion of the queue where guests were transported from the fictional planet of Batuu into a star destroyer. Once guests disembark the shuttle, they will find themselves in captivity of dozens of First Order troops.

However, the attraction failed to start up again. Guests were left trapped in the rebel transport shuttle, with no idea what would happen next. This specific trapped guest took videos and captured the entire incident on camera.

Eventually, the doors opened, releasing the trapped guests but also ruining the illusion of the entire attraction:

Oh my god that door opened🤯 pic.twitter.com/SxZuKhISD3 — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) August 30, 2023

A full evacuation took place, allowing guests to snap some truly magic-breaking photos. You can take a look down below, but just a warning, these will ruin the immersion:

Forgive me for breaking the magic, but here’s the outside of one of the vessels on the turntable for Rise of the Resistance!! pic.twitter.com/Y71J2uMp0Z — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) August 30, 2023

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, both in the resort’s version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Galaxy’s Edge is a dream come true for every Star Wars fan, allowing them to live out their very own adventures side by side with their favorite characters like Rey, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, and The Mandalorian.

Here, Guests have the chance to do some serious shopping in the street markets as well as try some deliciously unique food and beverage options, such as the infamous blue and green milk. Guests can also build their own Atromech droids and lightsabers. Galaxy’s Edge is also home to another great attraction known as Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, This ride is very similar to Star Tours and offers guests a motion-sumlator experience. However, this is no ordinary motion simulator, allowing guests to actually interact with what’s happening. The ride is part attraction and part video game, giving guests the opportunity to steer, repair, and fire blasters, all while working as a s team to snag the high score.

Do you enjoy visiting Galaxy’s Edge?