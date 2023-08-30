Fans Disgusted by Disney World Influencers’ Actions During Hurricane

Walt Disney World hurricane procedures are in full swing as Idalia approaches Central Florida. Initially a tropical storm, Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall with Category 4 winds, though it will slow down as it travels throughout the state.

Before the last decade, the Disney Parks rarely closed for inclement weather. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios first shut their doors for Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and some Disney Resort hotels evacuated. Similar closures occurred with Hurricanes Charley, Frances, and Jeanne in 2004 and Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

The next Disney Park closure didn’t occur until 2016, when Hurricane Matthew shut down Walt Disney World Resort for two days. In the years since, a slew of increasingly dangerous storms forced the Central Florida Disney Parks to cease operation: Hurricane Irma (2017), Hurricane Dorian (2019), and Hurricane Ian (2022).

Though none of the four Disney Theme Parks are expected to close, many guests are hunkered down in Resort hotels for the storm. Walt Disney World Resort offered first responders and evacuees steep room discounts, as many Floridians prefer to wait out hurricanes in the safety of a Disney Resort hotel.

But like during Hurricane Ian, Disney Parks fans expressed concern that controversial Disney Influencers would “take” the rooms from evacuees to monetize the storm. From @steventargaryen:

i remember when there was an actual hurricane slamming wdw and a bunch of influencers stayed on property to document it 🙄

“I wonder how many influencers are suddenly going to need to evacuate,” said @stuart17474.

“Influencers running to ‘evacuate,’” @QuanDisney wrote.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t confirmed a shortage of Resort hotel rooms due to Hurricane Idalia. Currently, multiple Resort hotels are available for booking online.

Currently, only Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney’s Fantasia Gardens/Disney’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf courses are closed to guests. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are expected to remain open as Idalia makes landfall Wednesday.

Should only travelers and evacuees be allowed at Walt Disney World Resort hotels during a hurricane? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

