Should You Plan a Water Park Day at Blizzard Beach In Summer 2023?

Blizzard Beach Closed

The heat in Orlando, FL., is no joke! Here at Inside the Magic, we offer tips on staying cool in theme Parks like Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But one of the best ways to cool off in the Central Florida heat is by securing a Disney Park reservation and ticket for a Disney Water Park. Don’t burn up on your Disney vacation; a Walt Disney World Resort trip can include plenty of pool time.

disney blizzard beach lodge
Visiting a Disney World Water Park is much more than just relaxing at a fun pool. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park provide Guests with all the fantastic thrills of a water Park but with over-the-top theming and Disney magic. As is always the case, these Parks do magic big with fun food, unique water slides, relaxation pools, and water activities.

disney world blizzard beach chairlift
Will Blizzard Beach Be Open Summer 2023?

If you’ve never visited a Disney Water Park, here are the details you need to know. Two Disney Water Parks are onsite at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. Blizzard Beach is freak Florida snowstorm-themed, and Typhoon Lagoon has laid-back surf vibes, ideally suited to a Water Park that houses North America’s largest wave pool (Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool).

aerial view of melt-away bay wave pool at disney's blizzard beach
Typhoon Lagoon houses water attractions like Castaway Creek lazy river, Gang Plank Falls, Crush’ n’ Gusher Water Slide, and plenty of delectable eats at Typhoon Tilly. Still, the Disney Water Park on the minds of Disney fans is Blizzard Beach.

Olaf and Snowgies at Blizzard Beach
Blizzard Beach Water Park closed unexpectedly for refurbishment after having reopened for a short time in 2022 following a retheme of the Park. Though the reason for the closure is unknown (curious fans have mused about staffing issues, routine maintenance, and other reasons for the Park closure), Walt Disney World has released no clear closure reasoning or timeline. It seems that the best hunch of Disney fans is that, no, Blizzard Beach will not be open for Guests to enjoy during summer 2023.

 What We Know About the Blizzard Beach Reopen

Blizzard Beach tickets are not for sale on the Disney website, and we have no update on Blizzard Beach opening hours for a Park reopening anytime soon. For hot Guests, getting into an excellent Water Park on vacation will likely be a priority as temperatures soar in central Florida this summer.

Elsa in front of Blizzard Beach
While there has long been a debate among Disney Water Park diehards as to which Park is best – Typhoon Lagoons vs Blizzard Beach. This summer, we will just have to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon as we await the day we can once again scream down Teamboat Springs Blizzard Beach slide or float in Melt Away Bay.

Future of Disney Water Parks

Three guests on a waterslide at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.
You are correct if you heard the rumor that Typhoon Lagoon is also closing. Disney mentioned that this fun Park will also be undergoing refurbishment in the coming months. Again, no date has been specified. My best hunch would be that Disney won’t leave us without a Water Park in operation during the warm months, so Blizzard Beach may be slated to return to function in early fall so Typhoon Lagoon can close – or this switch may happen in 2024.

If you want all the latest details on the Blizzard Beach Water Park refurbishment, stay in the loop at Inside the Magic to learn more about projected reopening dates for this fun Frozen-themed Disney Water Park.

Katie Chapman

