Walt Disney World Dead, Left Empty After Mass Exit From Parks

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” was left dead due to the mass exit as a result of Hurricane Idalia moving through the Orlando area.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most beloved attractions in the entire world. At Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will find a staggering amount of classic dark rides as well as thrilling roller coasters. The two newest additions to the resort in Orlando, Florida, can be found at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom.

However, due to the popularity of these rides and attractions, guests need to be prepared to wait in line during their trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Rides like Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Space Mountain all see huge lines, with wait times nearing two hours regularly. To help fight this, guests can utilize Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane to cut down on standing in line.

However, due to Hurricane Idalia, the Walt Disney World Resort is essentially dead, with all four parks looking exceptionally empty due to the mass exit of guests.

Several guests shared images from the parks, revealing the incredibly-low wait times. As you can see down below, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, one of Walt Disney World’s newest attractions, had absolutely no wait due to the mass exit from the parks:

The parks are dead right now! Absolutely no wait for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The parks are dead right now! Absolutely no wait for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. pic.twitter.com/neeaMR8s41 — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) August 29, 2023

Another guest shared a shocking video of the parking lot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, revealing that hardly anyone was visiting:

The parking lot at Hollywood Studios is looking a little EMPTY today

The parking lot at Hollywood Studios is looking a little EMPTY today 👀 🚗 pic.twitter.com/NfhpacIsJS — MickeyTravels, LLC (@MickeyTravels) August 30, 2023

Wait times across the entire resort were down. Even popular rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Saorin’ Around the World were all practically walk-ons:

A look at some of the wait times around #DisneyWorld as #HurricaneIdelia moves across north Florida.

A look at some of the wait times around #DisneyWorld as #HurricaneIdelia moves across north Florida. pic.twitter.com/0eLmg4e1Nt — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) August 30, 2023

As we stated earlier, guests who do not wish to stand in the often-brutal lines at Walt Disney World can purchase Disney Genie+, which allows them to bypass the standby queues for nearly every ride and attraction at the resort. This comes at a price, however, with Disney Genie+ varying day by day, meaning g guests never really know how much they will be paying for the controversial service. However, over the last week, Disney Genie+ hit a record-low price, indicating now is actually a great time to buy it.

Tropical Storm Idalia hit Orlando and the surrounding areas this week, eventually turning into a Hurricane. Due to the inclement weather, many places closed down and issued warnings, including Busch Gardens Tampa, Universal Studios Orlando, and the Walt Disney World Resort. While the reports as a whole did not close, one theme park and other recreational facilities did close Wednesday.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022 at EPCOT, making it the first-ever roller coaster to open at the park. This thrilling coaster takes guests on an adventure alongside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The ride features the first reverse launch at Walt Disney World and chooses between six randomly selected songs, giving each and every ride a new vibe.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can now experience TRON Lightcycle/Run. First announced back in 2017, this roller coaster took years to develop. Eventually, the attraction finally opened in early 2023 and has been a big hit ever since. Guests will find the new ride in Tomorrowland, right next to the iconic Space Mountain.

What’s your favorite new ride at the Walt Disney World Resort? Do you visit often?