Controversial Florida Theme Park Closing Select Attractions as Hurricane Idalia Strikes

ICON Park is a popular entertainment complex located in Orlando, Florida. It’s known for its iconic 400-foot-tall observation wheel called “The Wheel at ICON Park,” which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area, including the city’s skyline and nearby attractions. In addition to the observation wheel, ICON Park features a variety of restaurants, bars, shops, and interests, making it a lively destination for both locals and tourists. The complex often hosts events, live music, and entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors. It’s situated on International Drive, a bustling area known for its numerous attractions, hotels, and dining options.

The park has been under scrutiny for years, especially recently following the news of a 14-year-old named Tyre Sampson being thrown out of his seat while riding the Orlando FreeFall attraction in the theme park. The boy unfortunately died on impact despite being rushed to the hospital following the incident. This attraction will now be demolished and closed since the incident occurred in 2022.

It seems the theme park has released an official statement regarding Hurricane Idalia.

HURRICANE IDALIA UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug. 29 🎡 The Wheel and Carousel will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30. due to Hurricane Idalia. For further questions on other ICON Park restaurants and attractions, please contact their business directly. pic.twitter.com/o9UuTCGgWo — ICON Park (@iconparkorlando) August 29, 2023

Per the tweet above:

The Wheel and Carousel attractions at ICON Park will be closed on Wednesday ,August 30, but many ICON Park restaurants, bars and attractions will be open for take-out and for guests looking for indoor facilities to dine and gather. For the operating hours of each venue, please call their business directly or check their websites.

Despite the remainder of the theme park remaining open, ICON Park has decided to stay available to those guests seeking shelter from the storm, according to the tweet above.

The park has seen its fair share of controversies outside of the tragic death of that young boy last year. The Ferris Wheel inside the theme park had a fire break out on New Year’s Eve 2022, leading to guests having to evacuate the attraction and the park itself.

The Bullseye Blast attraction also shut down just a short time after being opened in 2022. ICON Park released the following statement about the attraction closing: