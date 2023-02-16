Controversial Orlando Attraction To Be Removed, Replaced

LEGOLAND, Bush Gardens, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and ICON Park are all theme parks located in Florida that see hundreds and thousands of Guests daily.

ICON Park, located in the heart of Orlando, has been the subject of much scrutiny throughout the last few years. The most notable of incidents happened in the spring of 2022 when 14-year-old named Tyre Sampson was released from his seat while riding the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park and tragically fell to his death. The Orlando FreeFall has since been closed permanently and will be demolished.

In addition, The Ferris Wheel at ICON Park Orlando sparked a fire while running on New Year’s Eve 2022, causing Guests to be evacuated.

Even more backlash was thrown at ICON Park when it announced a controversial attraction, called ‘Bullseye Blast’, a target shooting game. This attraction opened and then quickly shut again back in July 2022.

Following the backlash: ICON Park released in a statement: “Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive. The attractions industry has many similar games which use similar shooting devices, so that is what we were limited to when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community. We look forward to leading this new innovation.”

“Bullseye Blast game satisfied guests who enjoy gaming, arcades, and virtual reality. From capsules, guests use a toy infrared device to compete and hit round, colorful targets on rooftops. The experience was thoroughly tested and well received by guests during a process spanning many months.”

During the silence of the attraction, Screamscape has now reported that the attraction is set to be removed and replaced with a new experience, titled: ‘The Great Florida Road Trip.”

No details about the attraction have been announced as of yet and ICON Park has not confirmed a permanent closure for the troubled “Bullseye Blast” attraction that never got off the ground, but this would make a lot of sense in terms of what the theme park could be bringing to the area.