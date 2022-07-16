Orlando Theme Park Pauses Polemic Project Following Significant Backlash

In the wake of a heated discussion and significant backlash, this Orlando theme park decided to pause its controversial new project.

We recently reported on the massive backlash Icon Park in Orlando, Florida, received following the announcement of a new gun-based attraction the Park was developing.

Following the negative response the attraction received, Icon Park has recently announced its decision to pause the project as it reassessed the current version of the game.

The complete statement released by Icon Park in regards to this decision reads:

Following recent, well-received innovations from The Wheel at ICON Park, which provide customized experiences for guests, allowing them to play their own music playlist or listen to Orlando’s history story, the Bullseye Blast game satisfied guests who enjoy gaming, arcades and virtual reality. From capsules, guests use a toy infrared device to compete and hit round, colorful targets on rooftops. The experience was thoroughly tested and well received by guests during a process spanning many months. Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive. The attractions industry has many similar games which use similar shooting devices, so that is what we were limited to when exploring the game. However, we believe that a device can and should be designed which does not offend anyone in the community. We look forward to leading this new innovation. During the design process we will pause the current version of the game. Just like all electronic games are improved over time, we will pursue a new design that will deliver the same level of customized fun for guests, in a way that the entire community can embrace.

As of the publication of this article, the original announcement and all information on “Bullseye Blast” have been removed from Icon Park’s official website.

“As their air-conditioned capsule ascends above Orlando, players scan the rooftops of ICON Park to find 50 strategically pre-selected targets with varying degrees of difficulty,” said Park officials in the original news release. “To get the highest score possible, players need to hit as many of these as possible with their laser blaster during the 18-minute ride.”

Each player would be given one blaster equipped with a scope and an infrared beam which would “assist them when aiming at the targets.” The Bullseye Blast would cost $5.95 to play, in addition to the price of a ticket to ride The Wheel attraction.

ICON Park proudly stated that The Wheel would be “the only observation wheel in the world to provide this amazing, new infrared technology, and effectively gamify and reinvigorate the experience to an entirely new audience of gamers.”

Earlier this year, Icon Park was also in the eye of the storm after the terrible accident in which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Freefall ride. This tragic incident took place earlier this year, on March 24. According to a report released by law enforcement last month, Sampson slipped out of his seat at the halfway mark of Orlando Freefall’s drop.

What do you think of this attraction? Do you think Icon Park made the right decision? Let us know in the comments below.