New Details Released On Teen Who Fell To His Death At Orlando Theme Park

A new report on Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24, has been released by law enforcement.

According to AP News, which obtained a copy of the law enforcement document, the boy appears to have slipped out of the seat and fallen at the halfway mark of the Orlando FreeFall’s drop. They report:

The father of a friend of Tyre Sampson who witnessed the March 24 accident told deputies that the teen appeared to fall out of his seat when plunging passengers on the Free Fall ride passed a yellow reflective tape halfway down the tower. The ride reaches speeds of 75 mph (120 kilometers), according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report released through a public records request.

This news comes after an earlier report from Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which stated that the ride’s operators had made adjustments to sensors on the ride, “resulting in it being unsafe.”

Further, Sampson’s family has come out and said that the teen never should’ve been on the ride due to its weight and size restrictions and that they will pursue legal action.

ICON Park and the Slingshot Group, which owns Orlando FreeFall, shut down some of their rides soon after the tragedy and has continued to cooperate with investigators. They released this statement shortly after the news broke:

“As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment. We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do. In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public. We continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations of the Orlando FreeFall. We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends. This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again.”

Inside the Magic will continue to follow this investigation and provide updates as they are released.