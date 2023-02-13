Damaged, Closed Off Orlando Attraction Meets Its Fate

One of the most iconic attractions in all of Orlando has met its fate.

One popular Orlando tourist destination is none other than ICON Park.

The theme park area features several attractions, but it has also been the site of several sad,and even tragic, stories over the last year.

Of course, ICON Park made international news last spring when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was tragically released from his seat while riding the Orlando FreeFall. The tower attraction was closed down immediately, and it was later announced that it would never reopen again. A lawsuit has been filed by Sampson’s family against more than a dozen defendants, including SlingShot Group, who operated the attraction, and ICON Park.

But, this isn’t the only story of note to take place at the Orlando amusement park.

On New Year’s Eve, the iconic Giant Wheel suffered a power failure, which resulted in fire sparks. Inside the Magic reported at the time of the incident that the Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the incident, and Guests were evacuated.

Since the incident, the attraction has remained closed. Until now.

WESH 2 recently reported that The Wheel at ICON Park has now reopened.

“The Wheel has been successfully run for days now to assure that all systems are ‘Go!’ and it has passed all inspections to allow the safe and fun operation of this spectacular attraction,” an ICON Park statement read.

The president and CEO added, “We are pleased that Orlando’s most visible ‘Welcome to the World’ is open.”

The attraction underwent a variety of inspections of all components, parts were replaced, and many safeguards were added.

The Wheel is one of the most visible sights for tourists visiting Orlando. It can be easily seen by Universal Orlando Resort Guests and is also visible on I-4 for tourists who are making their way to Lake Buena Vista for time at Walt Disney World Resort.

