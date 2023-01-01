Orlando Theme Park Catches Fire, Guests Evacuated

There are thousands of tourists and locals who are ringing in the New Year and celebrating the holidays at various theme parks all across Orlando.

Whether it be a Disney Park, like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, or SeaWorld Orlando, there are plenty of festivities that have been happening throughout the week.

However, one Orlando theme park is currently dealing with an incident that occurred at one of its most iconic attractions.

Inside the Magic has discovered that the Ferris Wheel at ICON Park Orlando sparked a fire while running.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the incident and Guests were evacuated.

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” an ICON Park spokesperson told WESH.

A video surfaced of the incident, as well, where we can see a massive spark and a fire start at the amusement park attraction. User @customly22 shared the video on TikTok.

At this time, no update has been given on the status of Guests or if any injuries have been reported. Another video showed first responders surrounding the area where the attraction was and closing off the area.

This is the latest incident to occur at ICON Park. Of course, the most notable was in spring of 2022 when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson tragically was released from his seat while riding the Orlando FreeFall, and fell to his death. The attraction has since been closed permanently and will be demolished. Slingshot Group, which also operates the Orlando Slingshot at ICON Park, was the operator of the attraction.

ICON Park is located on International Drive and attractions thousands of visitors, both local and vacationers, each and every year. The amusement park is home to many attractions, including Sea Life Orlando, the Ferris Wheel, Orlando Slingshot, and much more.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated with the latest details on this incident right here.