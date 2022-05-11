Petition to Tear Down ICON Park Ride After Teen’s Tragic Death Gains Traction

Last week, law enforcement in Orange County released a report containing new details on the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death on a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.

The report stated the teen fell out of his seat halfway through the Orlando Freefall’s drop due to unapproved alterations made to the safety sensors in the seat Sampson was sitting in, meaning the 14-year-old was not fully secured into the ride.

Sampson’s family is pursuing legal action and said that the teen never should’ve been on the ride due to his weight and size exceeding the ride’s restrictions.

Following the reports on Sampson’s death, a petition to tear down Orlando Freefall at ICON Park is gaining traction. The petition, written by the Juneteenth Project Coalition, has almost 5,000 signatures and states:

On March 24, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., local authorities and news outlets reported that The Late Master Tyre Sampson fell to his later death. The cause of his tragic passing is due to operator error. Reports show, a beloved son, brother, teammate, and respectful 14-year-old, was not properly harnessed in the, now, infamous Orlando Free Fall Ride We grieve the loss of the precious teenager. He had a life of greatness to pursue. He was reported, as an Honor Roll student, and was affectionately known as “Big Tick.”

The petition also demands legislation in Florida to increase safety requirements on high-speed and elevated theme park rides. The petition’s demands and requests are as follows:

We are DEMANDING THE ORLANDO FREE FALL (DROP TOWER) RIDE PERMANENTLY REMOVED.

WE DEMAND A FLORIDA LEGISLATIVE BILL ensuring amusement ride companies provide redundant seat belts and or harness for high speed/elevated amusement rides

ensuring amusement ride companies provide redundant seat belts and or harness for high speed/elevated amusement rides WE DEMAND EVERY employee connected with this horrific death be held accountable.

EVERY employee connected with this horrific death be held accountable. WE recommend a Memorial be placed on site honoring Tyre Sampson

ICON Park has not commented on the petition or announced plans to build a memorial. Its initial statement following the teen’s tragic death was:

“As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park’s mission is to provide safe, family entertainment. We rely on our tenants to be experts at what they do. In the interests of public safety, ICON Park demands that the SlingShot Group suspend not only the operation of Orlando FreeFall but also the operation of Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, continuing until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public. We continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigations of the Orlando FreeFall. We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends. This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we’re working hard to make sure this never happens again.”

Inside the Magic will update our reporting if ICON Park releases any further plans for the Orlando Freefall ride.

Do you think Orlando Freefall should be demolished following Tyre Sampson’s tragic death? Let us know in the comments.