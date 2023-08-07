One of Disney’s most popular and iconic coasters was quickly shut down.

As we’ve stated many times here before at Inside the Magic, Space Mountain is one of the most iconic and infamous roller coasters in any theme park. While Universal Studios, Six Flags, and SeaWorld all feature incredible attractions, few compare to Disney’s classic space-themed roller coaster, which has been sending Guests through space for decades.

This coaster can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Unfrotmauetly, this ride is facing some trouble at the Disneyland Paris Resort, bad enough that it had to be quickly shut down.

As revealed by DLPReport, Hyperspace Mountain, which is what Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain is now called, had to close today, August 7, for emergency maintenance. The ride will remain closed until August 9.

The reason for this closure comes down to the ride’s cable, which is typically changed twice a year. However, over time, this replacement has become more random and unexpected. The Park opted to abruptly close the ride to fix the cable:

🔧 Hyperspace Mountain is closed today and tomorrow for a last minute change of the catapult cable. The cable is typically changed twice a year but the timing has become more random as the coaster ages. pic.twitter.com/7mU8krmQDh — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 7, 2023

Hopefully, the ride will return in this timeframe, meaning Guests will only miss it for just two days.

The version found at Disneyland Paris is especially unique. This attraction has a long history at the Resort, undergoing several iterations over the years. Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris was eventually turned into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in 2016 and has stuck with this theming ever since.

Space Mountain at the Disneyland Resort is set to close in September for a refurbishment. This closure is indefinite at this time, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Dinsey Park roller coaster? Let us know in the comment section down below!