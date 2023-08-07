Historic Disney World Ride Facing Extensive Downtime

in Walt Disney World

An iconic attraction is facing extensive refurbishment in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of incredible attractions, but no theme park has quite an assortment of rides and experiences like Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The third Park to open at the Walt Disney World following Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios features a stunning array of thrill rides and live entertainment that is sure to blow your Mickey Ears off.

Fans of Star Wars are in for a special treat when they visit this Park, with three incredible Star Wars-themed experiences waiting for Guests. The two new ones can be found inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but the original adventure may still be the best.

Star Tours is an iconic attraction that has been a part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades. However, the ride is stuck in quite an extensive refurbishment, specifically on the exterior portion of the ride’s show building.

The exterior of the attraction started receiving renovations in July, with walls still surrounding portions of the buildings, as reported by WdwmagicThe exterior of Star Tours is almost as fun to look at as it is to ride the actual attraction, with a massive AT-AT welcoming Guests into the highly-decorated line.

Thankfully, the attraction remains open, meaning Guests can still experience this classic Star Wars attraction.

As we said, Disney’s Holywood Studios features Star Wars: Galaxy, an immersive destination that allows Guests visiting Walt Disney World to live out their very own Star Wars adventures.

From immersive attractions to delicious and unique snacks, the land is a captivating experience for Guests of all ages.

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

