Disney World Fight Leaves Child Bloody, Missing Teeth

As Theme Park violence spikes nationwide, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are trying everything to curb poor Guest behavior. Both Disney Parks added courtesy policies to their websites and gave Disney Cast Members more authority to punish unruly Guests. Signs reminding Guests to “be kind” popped up in multiple Disney Park locations.

Reddit user u/TriDad262 recently recalled witnessing a bloody fight between brothers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the 1990s. At a now-defunct Quick Service restaurant, the children’s verbal argument turned physical as their parents were nowhere to be found.

“Two brothers were at a marble top table waiting for their parents,” the Guest wrote. “Boys were arguing and standing on the chairs. One kid pulls back and punches clean in the face. Kid goes teeth first into the table. Blood everywhere.”

Disney Cast Members immediately rushed over, and the boys’ mother followed shortly after. Paramedics arrived quickly.

“Mom saunters back after a few while [Cast Members] and what I assume to be EMTs were attending to the bloody kid,” the Guest continued. “Other brother flat out lies and said he fell. As the [Cast Members] were cleaning up the blood and broken teeth, I went over and mentioned that I saw the whole exchange and he didn’t fall, he was punched. CM said ‘we know’ and winked.”

