Space Mountain, Peter Pan Rides to Close at Disneyland Park

Disney is about to close two of its most beloved and influential theme park attractions of all time.

Over the years, Disney has expanded its collection of theme park rides and attractions to a dizzying degree, creating some of the best experiences in the entire world. Rides like Expedition Everest and Avatar – Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom truly are some of Disney’s most impressive works to date. Newer experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run have been great additions to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” as well.

Disneyland has welcomed a few new attractions to its park over the last few years, with the most notable expansion being Avengers Campus. This Marvel-centric land can be found at Disneyland Paris as well, and speaking of the European resort, several iconic attractions are closing very soon.

Ride closures are just something that every theme park fan has to get used to, whether they’re visiting Universal, SeaWorld, Six Flags, or Disney. This is a crucial step in maintaining the safety of every ride and attraction. However, we always hate when legendary rides go down, which is exactly what’s happening later this summer at Disneyland Paris.

Peter Pan’s Flight will be closing on September 4 and will reopen on September 16.

Hyperspace Mountain will be closing on September 18 and will be reopening on September 22.

Both of these attractions are located at Disneyland Park at the resort. Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, and is made up of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Both Space Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight are some of the most beloved attractions at the Disney parks, becoming household names over the last several decades. Peter Pan’s Flight is a classic dark ride that can be found at other parks around the world, like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris is quite different than the original version of Space Mountain. In Disneyland Paris, guests strap in for a super intense roller coaster experience. Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain features inversion, making it the only version of the classic space coaster to do so. Over the weekend, the Disneyland Paris Resort hit capacity, forcing guests who did not have tickets purchased to turn around and plan for a different day.

