Disney Resort To Close 10 Rides and Attractions in 2023

According to the most recent calendar, Disney is set to close 10 of its most iconic and popular theme park attractions of all time.

Rides and attractions are the lifeblood of any good theme park. While immersive theming, excellent service, and a great atmosphere can elevate guests’ experiences, what truly makes or breaks a great theme park is its collection of rides, attractions, and other entertainment offerings. At Universal Studios, Guests can ride some of the greatest attractions in the country, with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World VelociCoaster being the two newest offerings.

Of course, Disney is well known for its long list of rides and attractions too, with the Disney parks featuring some of the most iconic attractions in theme park history, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Matterhorn Bobsleds and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, just to name a few.

Unfortunately, rides need downtime to maintain their quality and safety, and a daunting amount of Disney rides are about to close.

Currently, there are several closures happening at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The same is true for the Disneyland Paris Resort, with ten different attractions set to close in the next few months, some of which will be closing indefinitely.

As reported by PixieDust.Be, ten total rides and attractions are closing soon. The list includes classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, the Orbitron, La Cabane des Robinson, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, and Avengers Assembly: Flight Force, the Resort’s newest ride.

La Cabane des Robinson September 25, 2023

Avengers Assembly: Flight Force September 4, 2023

Peter Pan’s Flight September 4, 2023

Ratatouille: The Adventure September 18, 2023

La Tanière du Dragon September 25, 2023

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain September 18, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril September 18, 2023

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains November 6, 2023

Orbitron November 20, 2023

Princess Pavilion November 27, 2023

It’s not every day that a total of 10 different rides and attractions close in such a short timeframe, which is, unfortunately, the case for the Disneyland Paris Resort. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is the resort’s newest ride and can be found at Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

This thrilling ride was repurposed from the park’s original version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, which was an identical copy to that of Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 under the original name of Euro Disneyland and has been quite a controversial resort to say th least. Many consider Disneyland Park in Europe to be one of Disney’s most beautiful parks ever, but often criticize the lackluster amount of things to do. The resort’s other park, Walt Disney Studios, is often regarded as Disney’s worst theme park ever.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has faced quite a heavy dose of controversy and backlash as of late, with Cast Members going on strike and shutting down operations at the resort. Employees went as far as to block entry to the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Because of these actions, the resort was forced to hand out refunds to guests who visited during this difficult time. An agreement is yet to be made between Disneyland Paris and its employees, so stay tuned here for the latest updates.

