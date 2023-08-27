Disney Axes Mickey Mouse Completely in Stunning Move

Mickey Mouse has become an icon for The Walt Disney Company, unlike any other character in its history.

Created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, Mickey made his first appearance in the animated short film, Steamboat Willie, on November 18, 1928. This date is often celebrated as Mickey Mouse’s official birthday.

Throughout his long history, Mickey Mouse has evolved from his initial black-and-white appearance to the vibrant, full-color character we know today. He has starred in numerous animated shorts, feature films, comic strips, and TV shows, becoming the official mascot of The Walt Disney Company. Mickey’s girlfriend, Minnie Mouse, his loyal dog, Pluto, and friends like Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto have also become iconic figures in their own right.

Mickey’s influence extends beyond just entertainment. He has become a cultural symbol, representing joy, optimism, and the magic of imagination. His image can be found on merchandise, theme park attractions, and even art galleries. The famous Mickey Mouse ears are instantly recognizable and have become a symbol of the Disney brand.

Over the years, Mickey has become a symbol of childhood, nostalgia, and the magic of storytelling. He has played a crucial role in the success of The Walt Disney Company, paving the way for the creation of numerous beloved characters, franchises, and theme parks around the world.

However, there have been some strange occurrences surrounding the beloved character recently. Disney is set to lose the copyright to Steamboat Willie, the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, as we’ve already noted, and it will be interesting to know what might come of the character once he enters the public domain. Disney has been moving the character around quite a bit as of late, and the company even canceled The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, after several seasons.

Many fans have begun to tackle the intriguing thought of what if we never had Mickey to begin with, including a strange theory that comes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

A few recently pointed out in a social media post that when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) meets the Earth-838 versions of her children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), they’re watching a cartoon starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. As Disney enthusiasts are well aware, Oswald was Walt Disney’s biggest animated creation before his entertainment empire came to fruition.

However, he lost the rights to the character, leading to the creation of Mickey Mouse in his absence. Thus, the fan theorizes that on Earth-838, Disney never lost the rights to Oswald, making him the company’s mascot and preventing the creation of Mickey.

Naturally, MCU fans had some interesting thoughts on this Multiverse theory.

On one hand, there were those who wanted to dig even deeper into Oswald’s supposed enduring presence on Earth-838. For instance, u/Pearse_Borty questioned the fact that, despite the modern aesthetic of the Maximoff household, the cartoon is in black and white. Do color cartoons not exist in this universe? If they do, what color did this timeline’s Disney decide on for its flagship character? His more traditional blue shorts look, or something involving a pop of red akin to Mickey Mouse?

Meanwhile, there are folks who don’t think there’s too much to delve into when it comes to Oswald’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” cameo. “It’s a nice Easter egg, but that cartoon exists in our world. I thought it would be clever to have Fantasia with Mickey replaced with Oswald. As it is, they’re just watching an old movie,” commented another fan, explaining that the Oswald cartoon on the television is nothing special and that there were other, more creative ways the “Multiverse of Madness” team could’ve demonstrated Oswald taking over Mickey’s pop culture status if that was the intention.

