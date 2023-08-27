Guest Disturbed by “Dirty as Hell” Disneyland Ride

A classic Disneyland attraction is reportedly “dirty as hell.”

Star Tours is one of the coolest rides in all of Disney Parks history and has quite a long and treasured past at the theme parks. George Lucas and Disney teamed up in 1987 for the release of Star Tours in Tomorrowland.

This ride (at the time) was a state-of-the-art attraction, placing Guests right in the middle of their very own Star Wars adventure. Since its opening, the ride has remained popular, with it undergoing a huge refurbishment in 2011, adding even more scenes and characters to the ride, like Darth Vader and Princess Leia, as well as new characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Poe Dameron.

Star Tours was eventually updated to feature randomly selected seems, meaning (almost) each and every ride was different. Other rides and attractions at Disney use technology like this, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each one of these attractions is incredible in its own way, and the randomness and variation of the experience make them that much better.

Unfortunately, this classic attraction has been left in a shocking state of disrepair and uncleanliness, as reported by a Guest.

A recent post on Reddit highlighted how dirty the queue was, with the Guest who shared the photos calling the queue for the attraction “dirty as hell.” The queue features carpet on the ground, making it a lot harder to sweep up any trash and debris that guests leave.

Cleanliness is a crucial element to the overall experience of the Disney parks. It was incredibly important to Walt Disney himself that the park remain as clean as possible, making sure there were enough trash cans throughout the parks that Guests would not ever be tempted to litter. Of course, stopping all littering is impossible, but the Disney parks are notorious for their cleanliness.

In other theme park news, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts are working hard on their upcoming replacement of the now-closed Splash Mountain. The iconic log flume ride closed in 2023 at both resorts and while sad, we’re super excited for what’s coming soon.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will replace Splash Mountain sometime in 2024 and will feature new theming, music, animatronics, and a whole new story for guests to experience. The ride will feature Princess Tiana, of course, as she takes guests on a new journey through an old salt mine. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in 2024.

