Disney Character Quickly Escorted Out of Parade by Security

A Walt Disney World theme park character was quickly escorted out of a parade in the middle of Magic Kingdom.

Everyone knows that the biggest draw of the Disney theme parks and resorts is the incredible rides and attractions guests can experience. The Walt Disney Company is known for its creativity, employing the best of the best when it comes to constructing rides, attractions, live shows, and entire areas of theme parks. Some of the greatest work done by Walt Disney Imagineering can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

But there’s a huge other piece of the puzzle, which is, of course, character meet and greets. Wherever Disney guests choose to visit, they’re sure to encounter quite a few iconic characters, ranging anywhere from classic Disney Princesses like Jasmine, Cinderella, and Snow White to more modern legends like Buzz Lightyear and Captain Jack Sparrow.

During live shows such as parades, guests can see even more characters as dozens stroll through the park. Unfortunately, one late-night parade encountered an issue, with one character being escorted out by security.

At Magic Kingdom specifically, guests can enjoy several incredible shows. The ultimate experience happens at night with Happily Ever After, an incredible display of lights, projections, and pyrotechnics that illuminate the iconic Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A.

These nighttime shows happen at each and every park across the Walt Disney World Resort, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Recently, a video went semi-viral online, showing a bizarre situation unfolding during a parade at the Walt Disney World Resort. You can check out the video down below:

As you can see, one of the cast members portraying a Country Bears character was escorted from the parade due to some incident. It’s likely that a piece of the cast member’s costume was malfunctioning or falling off, something that is extremely important to Disney character rules.

This is far from the first character we’ve seen get escorted from a Disney park parade, as it’s quite common for a costume to malfunction. It’s also crucial that cast member’s safety is taken into account, with Disney stopping shows and other live entertainment for any type of emergency or injury.

The Country Bears are an iconic lineup of southern-fried characters that have quit a history at Disney. The iconic Country Bear Jamboree attraction is a fan-favorite at Magic Kingdom. They’ve also starred in their own movie, The Country Bears (2002). The attraction can be found at the Frontierland section of Magic Kingdom, which is where Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is also found. Frontierlnad is where Splash Mountain used to be located until it closed in early 2023. Splash Mountain was, of course, closed so that Disney could revamp the iconic attraction into a newer experience based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

This new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will feature the titular Princess Tiana. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, s0 stay tuned here for all updates!

Who’s your favorite character to meet at the Disney parks? Do you like Magic Kingdom the best?