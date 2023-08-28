Disney Parks Full, Guests Blocked From Entering Front Gates

Guests were turned away by a bright red sign warning them that the Disney parks were full, giving them no choice but to leave.

There’s no denying that the Disney parks and resorts are incredibly popular, especially the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Magic Kingdom is often considered to be the most-visited vacation destination on earth, bringing in millions of guests each and every year. EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are not far behind Magic Kingdom, and neither is both parks at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Disneyland is a very popular place to spend a vacation as well, offering two amazing theme parks to guests as well as Downtown Disney, which acts the same as Disney Springs in alt Disney World. The same can be said for the Disneyland Paris Resort, which remains one of the more popular vacation spots in Europe, especially for families and fans of Disney.

The European resort is comprised of two parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, each offering its own distinctive sets of rides, attractions, and atmosphere. Guests will find some stunning attractions here, such as Hyperspace Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the entirety of Avengers Campus, the resort’s newest addition.

As we said, these parks can get pretty busy, especially during the weekend. This was the case recently, with Disneyland Paris waning guests that the parks were full, effectively turning them away at the front gate.

As you can see in the post below, a bright red warning sign was planted at the entrance of the parks, informing guests that they would not be visiting that specific day:

[Temps d’attente] – Je m’attendais à faire 1h d’attente vu le monde 🚂 (La file arrivait à l’entrée) -> je suis impressionné par l’efficacité et la bonne gestion des flux. J’ai attendu 44min On dira ce qu’on veux de la suppression des Fast Pass -> mais le résultat est la -> la… pic.twitter.com/7uqtztZl6J — Sami – Hello Parks (@Sami_Parks) August 27, 2023

We’ve seen this happen a few times at the Disneyland Paris Resort, and it’s always a shocking sight. It’s also incredibly ironic considering that the Disneyland Pris Resort began warning guests to avoid its Walt Disney Studios park until later in the day, claiming that wait times would be a lot lower if guests waited until the end of the day to visit.

Guests visiting during these times were met with a similar sign, though this one actively warned guests from entering the park until later.

As we said earlier, the Disneyland Paris Resort does feature some great rides and attractions, especially if you happen to be a fan of Marvel. With Avengers Campus, guests can live out their very ow Marvel adventures as they encounter their favorite characters such as Black Widow, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Loki, and many more. Avengers Campus can also be found at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, and aside from a few changes, the two lands are practically identical.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney park?