Disney World Introduces Exciting New Merchandise Experience

During an exclusive fan event at Walt Disney World Resort, a new merchandising experience was revealed that could make pin trading even more fun and accessible.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best family fun a theme park can offer. There are exciting shows, fun rides, excellent meet-and-greet opportunities, and plenty of delicious food. However, there’s another part of the Disney Park experience that stands out: buying stuff!

Yes, there is nothing quite like the merchandise at Disney Parks, and no collectible is as beloved as the pin. With multiple stores offering dozens, if not hundreds, of Disney pins, it is easy for anyone to get started as a Disney pin trader. And if an addition to a recent exclusive Disney pin event catches on, it could become more popular than ever.

Disney World Introduces Pin Vending Machines

On August 25 and 26, 2023, Walt Disney World hosted the Magic Hap-Pins event at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. This was a fantastic pin trading event where enthusiasts could gather, show off their favorite pins, trade with other collectors, and even buy limited edition pins that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

However, one of the most exciting parts of Magic Hap-Pins was the pin vending machines. These eight machines were similar to gumball machines and were filled with pins that were either no longer in print or incredibly rare. All you had to do was turn the crank in the middle, and a capsule containing a mystery pin would pop out!

Each guest was given a card that they were able to swipe at a machine twice. This not only gave pin aficionados access to pins they couldn’t find anywhere else but also offered more opportunities to trade pins in order to obtain other pins they might want from another trader or pin trading board. This is a fun new way to earn random Disney trading pins, much like the mystery packs sold at any Disney Store.

While this was most likely a temporary thing at Magic Hap-Pins 2023, having these types of vending machines available at Disney Parks would be incredible. While they would more than likely be abused by the people who take over the benches at the trading outpost, it could also be a fun way to distribute older and even rarer pins to the public.

