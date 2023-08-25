Woman Caught Eating Spoiled Food Out of Disneyland Horse Tracks

Disneyland has one the world’s most amazing array of food and drink for Guests to sample, from iconic treats like Dole Whip to more… interesting selections. However, one thing you should never eat at Disneyland is food that has spilled into the street and the horse-drawn streetcar tracks, for reasons that should be obvious.

Disneyland Main Street, U.S.A.

Main Street, U.S.A. is one of the original theme areas of Disneyland, and the very first Guests will encounter upon entering the actual park. It was famously modeled on Walt Disney’s own hometown of Marceline, Missouri (with elements of Fort Collins, Colorado) and intended to represent the idealization of American small towns at the beginning of the 20th century.

In addition to attractions like the Main Street Cinema and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln (plus Walt Disney’s own personal apartment, which is kept off-limits), Main Street, U.S.A. includes a narrow gauge tramway with horse-drawn streetcars, which, we should specify, are actual living animals and not animatronics.

However, that does not prevent people from using those animals’ stomping grounds as a plate, apparently.

Not a Dining Area

There are many disgusting things that have unfortunately occurred at Disneyland over the years, from children urinating on rides to the full approval of their parents to other bodily fluids being spread around, but we are hard-pressed to imagine worse than this.

However, Reddit user u/Gaevenn has made that easy for us. In a thread titled “Grossest Thing You Saw Someone Do at Disneyland?” Gaevenn revealed that “My wife once saw a grown woman eat popcorn out of the tracks on Main Street,” which is pretty horrifying to consider.

Other users chimed in with comments like “Horse pee goes in those,” while user u/CatsPajamas243 added, “I saw a father and son purchase popcorn, immediately drop a few pieces on the sidewalk of main street, lean down to collect it and consume it. This was in the past few months and I couldn’t believe my eyes. A ten second rule at Disneyland? No… even when my sister dropped half a churro I’d just torn off for her, we did not collect it to consume it.”

Many Guests have expressed worry that the atmosphere of Disneyland (and other Disney Parks) has grown increasingly lawless and occasionally even violent, which makes stories like these all that much more plausible. While most Guests are certainly on their best behavior, try not to let Mickey and Minnie see you having a snack where a horse just… well, you know.

What's the most disgusting thing you've ever seen at Disneyland?