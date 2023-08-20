Parents Strip Toddler, Let Her Pee Onto Moving Disneyland Ride

“it’s a small world” after all… maybe too small, as a shocked Disneyland Resort guest recounts witnessing a set of parents and grandparents allow their toddler to urinate onto the moving Disney ride.

Like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, “it’s a small world” was initially created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair before moving to Disneyland Park. But instead of moving it from Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney Imagineers conceived new versions of The Happiest Cruise on Earth for Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Board a whimsical boat ride for a song-filled journey around the globe—this cherubic chorus is pure joy!” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.”

“Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all. The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A.”

If you need another reason not to drink the “it’s a small world” water, this is it. While waiting in line for the Fantasyland ride, Reddit user u/Normal-Leopard-7817 witnessed parents strip their toddler and stand her up on a railing that overlooked the attraction.

“The people in front of us in line for It’s a Small World held their toddler up, striped her down, sat her on the railing, and let her pee into the water the boats all float on,” the guest recalled. “Then, to top it off, the mom used Kleenex from Nana’s purse to wipe the kid’s butt and then threw that in the water, too.”

But the guest didn’t let this atrocious behavior go unnoticed.

“I definitely pulled a cast member aside and said you might want to check the security tape…,” they added.

Feel free to leave the rest of your party in line and take a young child to the bathroom. Though line-cutting is unpopular among Disney Parks fans, reports show that most guests are more than happy to allow families to regroup after a bathroom emergency.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.