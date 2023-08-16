Disney Guests Heartbroken as Line Cutting Reaches Sad Level

Disneyland Resort is no longer The Happiest Place on Earth for thousands of Guests. According to recent visitors, the Disney Park’s efforts to stop line cutting and encourage “courtesy” are failing miserably.

Line jumping is an issue at every Theme Park. But it’s worse at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, where already long standby queues are lengthened by Disney Genie+/Individual Lightning Lane service. The paid FastPass replacement allows Guests to skip the line, making the “free” wait much longer.

Guests allege that line cutting worsened following COVID-19 closures, alongside Theme Park violence and rule-breaking. But as much as Disney Cast Members try, they cannot stop it.

On Reddit this week, Disneyland Resort Guests discussed the frequency of line cutting at the Southern California Disney Parks.

“The biggest downside to my trip was the line cutters,” said u/poppopboogie. “We had Genie+ and constantly had people cutting to join their group at the front. It was so annoying.”

“I was there last week and found this astonishing,” u/paradroid78 agreed. “There were people cutting through lines on literally every ride I went on. Never seen this at any other Theme Park.”

Most Guests don’t mind letting through parents with children who need a bathroom break or the occasional adult emergency. But fans argue that isn’t what’s causing the line cutting phenomenon.

“I went for a few days a couple weeks ago and the people cutting the line were insane,” u/ghostlyfawn wrote. “Constant people joining someone at the front, and at one point we had a family who didn’t have anyone ahead repeatedly try and cut us. The entitlement about cutting lines is crazy.”

