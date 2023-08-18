Classic Disney Attraction Deemed “Offensive,” Left To Rot

Situated nearest Tomorrowland’s top two attractions, Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is often forgotten… by Guests and Walt Disney Imagineers alike.

The completely free attraction (it doesn’t offer Disney Genie+ service or an Individual Lightning Lane) is at a low point. In recent years, Walt Disney World Resort has faced challenging decisions about the Magic Kingdom attraction.

There may be a “Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” at the start of every day, but the citizens of Progress City were living in a 1990s vision of the future. The once-popular Disney Park attraction has turned into the best time for an air-conditioned nap.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney originally envisioned the rotating theatrical attraction as the centerpiece of a new area at Disneyland Park, Edison Square. When the land never came to fruition, Disney switched gears, opening the Carousel as “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.

The show was so successful that it was moved to Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park in 1967, renamed “The Carousel of Progress.” It closed in 1973 when it was moved to its current location at Magic Kingdom Park. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress opened in Central Florida in 1975.

But the Progress City family wasn’t the same. The show was restaged and rewritten; its beloved song, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” was replaced with “The Best Time of Your Life.” In 1994, Walt Disney World Resort again reworked the Carousel of Progress, restoring it to its original iteration with the song Disney Parks fans know and love.

“Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations.”

“Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!”

Modern Updates

Since its 1994 rework, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress has undergone minor technological changes. In recent years, Walt Disney Imagineers added modern clothing to the final “futuristic” scene.

The change was unpopular, with some believing the Disney Park attraction should never be touched. A viral fake report followed the change, alleging that one of the animatronics would be made transgender for a “woke” twist.

Of course, that’s not true. But a segment of Disney Parks fans believes there are critical issues with The Carousel of Progress – and there’s no quick fix.

Maintenance Issues

Modernization isn’t the only issue with Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. Guests report a lack of preventative maintenance, resulting in dirty theater seats and frequent breakdowns.

One of the most horrific maintenance issues came to light this week. In a horrifying video, the John Progress animatronic spoke and sang as his hand dangled from his wrist, having snapped off.

A repair came quickly, but the issue emphasized the neglect for many Carousel of Progress fans. And as some Disney Parks fans petition to replace the ride with a more relevant property, Walt Disney’s beloved theatrical experience may be doomed.

Carousel of Progress… Problems

Since its New York premiere, the Carousel of Progress has featured a reference to the first film with recognizable audio, The Jazz Singer. During Act Two, set in the United States in the 1920s, John Progress discusses the buzz around the movie.

“Jazz music is the cat’s meow, and there’s been ads in the paper for months for a movie starring Al Jolson—and he’s going to talk! And sing! Boy, I’ve gotta see that,” he says.

In February, some Disney Parks fans petitioned to remove this part of the attraction’s past because Jolson wore blackface in the film.

“Back in 2020 I went on the Carousel Of Progress for the first time and was shocked to hear a reference to The Jazz Singer, a movie starring All Jolson, a man famous for his blackface performances,” u/Big_Pomelo_2786 wrote on Reddit. “While the film has significant historical value, as it was the first film to have audio that is recognizable, it is today only really known for its blackface. I am confused on how I feel about the line still being around, as while it is referencing a film resolved around blackface, hiding America’s history isn’t the correct way around it either.”

“I think Disney should just remove the line,” they continued. “I think the best solution would be to just redo the ride, keep the story and characters the same but remove all the outdated elements.”

Others disagreed with the Guest’s reasoning but admitted that the Carousel of Progress is stuck in the past.

“That line about there being ‘a whole new century’ is just yikes now that we’re almost a quarter of the way through it,” another fan wrote.

They have a point. Reference to The Jazz Singer aside, the finale of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is almost laughably outdated. They play with rudimentary Virtual Reality (VR) technology and joke about car phones, which were obsolete by the early 2000s. Their entirely voice-activated home is practically standard in 2023, and nothing the family dreams about is far out of reach.

Walt Disney World Resort has no plans to update The Carousel of Progress, but Inside the Magic will report any news about the historic attraction.

Should Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress be updated, scrapped, or left alone? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

