Horrifying Accident Occurs on Historic Disney World Ride

A horrifying animatronic malfunction terrified Guests riding Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress this week.

This classic Walt Disney World Resort ride stirred controversy in the last few months, with some Guests slamming its references to an offensive historic film and others upset at modern, “woke” additions to its final “futuristic” scene. Petitions circulated to close Carousel of Progress, upsetting thousands of Disney Parks fans.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

This slow-moving, theatrical attraction opened at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair and briefly appeared at Disneyland Park before moving to Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park. Though the family at its center has changed throughout the years, the Walt Disney World Resort ride remains a testament to human innovation and the promise of the future.

“Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show,” the official Carousel of Progress description reads. “Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations.”

“Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!”

Give John Progress a Hand

Though Guests’ complaints didn’t close the ride, a lack of maintenance might. In a recent video shared by TikTok user @tessaelena74, animatronic John Progress’s hand falls off as he waves a “Niagara Falls” fan in the attraction’s Fourth of July scene:

Despite the obvious error, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress continued to operate normally. The attraction is open at the time of this article’s publication.

