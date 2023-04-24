After Tragic Fall Off of Disney Ride, Guest Blames Being Rushed By Cast Members

Thousands of Guests cycle through Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort attractions per hour, meaning that Cast Members must work as efficiently as possible to keep things running smoothly. But one recent Disneyland Park Guest alleges that being rushed off a Disney ride directly led to a devastating injury.

In what they called “a very unfortunate accident,” the Guest tripped while exiting their Space Mountain ride vehicle.

“When I tripped, I slammed my leg on the ride and my right knee fell on the tile,” they wrote. “The pain was so bad, I thought I had broken my ankle. I didn’t realize at the time it was my left shin that was badly hurt.”

“The Cast Member that helped me was absolutely amazing and made an embarrassing situation so much better,” the Guest recalled. “I’m back at home, covered in bruises and can barely walk… I know we have to hurry to get on and off rides but are now risking getting badly hurt doing so.”

Nevertheless, the Guest praised the Disney Cast Members who stepped in to help. “If it wasn’t for that Cast Members quickly acting I don’t think I would’ve been able to enjoy the rest of our week there,” they said.

While Disney Parks fans empathized with the Guest, many argued the accident wasn’t Disneyland’s fault.

“Sorry for your fall. But as to your last line I’ve never been rushed on or off a Disney ride ever and I’ve been going to DW since the 70’s,” Reddit user u/Weekly-Obligation798 wrote.

Watch your step when exiting any Disney ride, and let Disney Cast Members know if you need any extra time or assistance.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.