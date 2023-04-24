Guest Cries After Multiple Patronizing Experiences With Disney Cast Members

Disney Cast Members make the real magic at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. They work long hours in sometimes grueling conditions for little pay, with many reporting staying for that “magic” over any benefits. Unfortunately, some Disney Parks fans report that the pressure on Disney Cast Members is starting to chip away at Guest experiences.

Reddit user u/non_showerthoughts recently visited Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure after mostly sticking to Walt Disney World Resort. The Guest’s Cast Member interactions were so “extreme” that they ended up in tears.

“I try to be overly nice, because I know that they’re not treated the best,” the Guest wrote. “But today I was reprimanded for asking a question, and I almost cried. I was trying to get a paper ticket printed, even though I have a electronic ticket, because I’ve seen multiple posts online that they can still do that.”

“I even asked another Cast Member, and they said I could go to ticketing and they could help,” they explained. “I go to ticketing and just ask, ‘I was wondering if I could get a paper ticket printed, and another Cast Member told me to come here.’”

“This CM gets this really nasty and patronizing tone with me and tells me that whoever told me that lied, and the posts online are lies and then he ‘educates’ me, his words not mine, about why it’s not possible,” the Guest continued. “I ended up just saying thank you and walking away before they were done talking, because I was almost in tears. Mainly because I’ve had some other interactions like that today.”

“I’m a solo traveler, and I try to take up as little space as possible and be respectful,” they concluded. “It’s hard to be solo sometimes and today just made it harder.”

Multiple commenters empathized with the experience and reported increasing struggles with Disney Cast Members, who are dealing with worse working conditions.

“I’m sorry you had this interaction. I think Cast Members might all in all be tired of tik tok and online posts etc spreading rumors etc. especially with tiktok because when something blows up, suddenly SOO many people are talking about it or asking CM’s in the Park,” u/eboyisa wrote. “I’m sure it gets really annoying. However i don’t think they should’ve talked to you that way still.”

“Disney really needs to up their game and get people excited to be there,” u/madamebuttmunch agreed. “Pay them more, offer more perks/benefits/etc…because Cast Member interactions are a very impactful part of the overall experience.”

Have you noticed a change among Disney Cast Members? Share your experiences with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.