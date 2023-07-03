Guest Gets Deathly Ill From Disneyland Food

Disneyland food is one of the most beloved aspects of the Theme Park experience. From a quick churro on Main Street, U.S.A., to a relaxing sit-down dinner at Blue Bayou, there’s a tasty treat for every Guest at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

But many Disneyland Resort fans feel that food quality is declining as prices rise and portions shrink. Multiple Guests have even reported contracting food poisoning at the Southern California Disney Park in the past year.

Most recently, Reddit user u/RightSureOkay alleged getting deathly ill after eating at The Lamplight Lounge and Lucky Fortune Cookery at Disney California Adventure.

“Had the best day ever Park Hopping yesterday but today I can’t keep anything down,” the Guest wrote. “The last time I was this sick was from eating Chipotle (not surprising). It didn’t hit me until about 2/3ish today and boy did it hit me hard. Still love me some mouse house but I think I’m gonna skip the food for a while.”

Others reported similar experiences after dining at The Lamplight Lounge.

“My mom and her friend once got really sick after eating at Lamplight, they both had Blue Cheese dressing,” said u/beezkneez2k. “Just to validate what you’re experiencing!”

“Also got sick from Lamplight back in February,” u/patchworkpirate echoed. “My friend and I both had burgers that didn’t end well for either of us.”

If you suspect you may have contracted a food-borne illness at Disneyland Resort, notify Guest Services so that contaminated food can be inspected and discarded for the safety of other Guests. A doctor or your local Department of Health can test for certain bacteria that could have caused food poisoning.

Have you ever gotten sick from Disneyland food? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.