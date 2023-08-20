Couple Caught Having Intercourse on Disneyland Ride

The Disneyland Railroad is the perfect attraction for guests of all ages. But for one couple, the ride wasn’t entertaining enough on its own. They made their own fun, terrifying nearby families in the process.

Disneyland Railroad

Walt Disney loved trains and prioritized their inclusion at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. To this day, the Disneyland Railroad is one of the most beloved Disneyland Park attractions, serving as both a train ride and a mode of transportation around the Disney Park! Stations are located at the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A., New Orleans Square, Mickey’s Toontown, and Tomorrowland.

“Embark on a relaxing 18-minute scenic journey aboard an authentic steam-powered train around Disneyland Park,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Steam along the banks of the Rivers of America and behold rugged landscapes inspired by 4 of America’s majestic rivers: the Mississippi, the Columbia, the Missouri and the Rio Grande. Each are carefully recreated, complete with indigenous rock formations, wildlife and picturesque waterfalls.”

“Between the Tomorrowland and Main Street, U.S.A. stations, a special treat awaits! See Walt Disney’s legendary dioramas of the Grand Canyon and Primeval World – Land of the Dinosaurs, where you’ll encounter a thrilling prehistoric land of towering Audio-Animatronics dinosaurs come to life.”

A Little Too Much Fun

Reddit user u/silence-glaive1 was waiting for the Disneyland Railroad at the Main Street Station when a disturbing sight appeared at the back of the incoming steam train.

“The train pulls up and there was a couple in the back and the guy had his hands down her pants,” the Guest recalled. “It was pretty nasty. Maybe they didn’t realize the train was out of the tunnel and pulling up to the station.”

It’s unknown if the misbehaving couple was disciplined upon arrival at the station. But another couple was recently apprehended at Walt Disney World Resort after having intercourse on Walt Disney World Resort.

If you think other guests are behaving inappropriately, locate the nearest Disney Cast Member instead of intervening. Disney Security is trained to handle any situation necessary.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.