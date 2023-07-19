Do you know about the art of Disney Pin collecting?

Whether you’ve heard about it before in passing or are just now discovering it for the first time, Disney Pin trading and collecting is something worth learning more about. You may even decide you want to pursue it personally. But where do you even start? From buying your first Disney Pin to finding additional Disney Pins cheap, we at Inside the Magic have compiled this comprehensive source guide detailing everything about Disney Pin trading and collecting.

Related: Disney Pin Trading Secrets and Tips

A Brief History of Disney Pin Collecting

While Disney Pins have been around for as long as Disney Parks have existed, it wasn’t until 1999 that “Disney Pin Trading” officially became a thing. It all started at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, during the Millennium Celebration. Shortly after, Disney Pin collecting and trading was trending and even arrived at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Now you can find active Pin trading at many Disney Park and Resort locations worldwide.

Getting Started

Before you can get into active Pin trading, you need to have Pins of your own to trade. That, of course, requires buying a couple. Disney Pins have various starting prices, some under $10. There are even Disney Pin starter sets containing multiple Pins that generally range between $16 and $35. These Pin sets, as well as individual Pins, can all be purchased through various Disney-designated retailers, including shopDisney, brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, and at various in-Park/Resort locations (which we will cover in more detail later).

The Versatility of Disney Pins

Disney Pins come in many different styles. So, you’ll have your pick of options, whether you gather goods from many differing collections or narrow your must-haves to very specific tastes. Some popular themes include beloved Disney Characters, Park Attractions (or Park Icons themselves), Holiday or Seasonal Event celebrations, Film and Entertainment, Hidden Mickeys, Retro Disney, and even classic Disney D Pin variations.

Disney is constantly premiering new Pins, including time-sensitive limited releases that only have a specific number circulating about. Again, the price range for some Disney Pins can range drastically for several reasons, which include rarity, medium, and whether or not it is part of a particular collection.

When showcased in stores, Disney Pins often adhere to specific color-coded tiers. Green and Silver represent the cheapest tiers, with Blue and Yellow being mid-range. The Pink tier represents the highest-cost Pins. Unlike the initial buying of Pins, once you’re ready to trade Pin-for-Pin with someone, all Pins are fair game, regardless of their monetary in-store value.

Beware of Phonies

If you play your cards right, you can score great deals from reputed online Pin sellers on Amazon or eBay. But beware of bulk deals that seem too good to be true because counterfeit Disney Pins are very much a thing. Fortunately, we know what to look for when weeding out the phonies from the real deal.

Legitimate Disney Pins will contain an official Disney Mickey Mouse ear backing and “©Disney” trademark. Because they are made from either cloisonné, semi-cloisonné, or hard enamel metal, they will all be brightly colored with a sleek and smooth finish.

Faux pins may contain rough edges, feel lighter or hollower, and have discolored or faded hues. Be warned that these red flags may be harder to detect through online sales but should serve you well when dealing directly in in-person trading.

Related: Woman Pays $1000 for Bag of Disney Pins; Ends Up Finding a Gold Mine

Displaying Pins

When heading to Disney Parks, intent on trading Pins, most folks like to wear their prospects on an easy-to-spot lanyard around their necks. This is commonly what Disney Cast Members do. Therefore, most other Pin traders have also adopted the practice. Others may choose to display their Pins on hats, jackets, etc.

Because you may have obtained a much-wanted Pin you’re not keen on trading, you should only display those you’re willing to part with and keep any cherished collectibles out of sight. Also, even though trading is open to all fellow collectors, some folks choose to only make exchanges with Disney Cast Members. If you don’t want to interact with any fellow Pin Collectors, store your lanyard out of sight until you locate a Cast Member to deal with directly.

Trading with Cast Members

You’ll oftentimes find Disney Cast Members sporting Pin-filled lanyards at designated locations throughout Disney Parks and Resorts. Alternately, some may carry a tack board laden with various Pins. Anyone looking to trade with a Cast Member may do so, and the Cast Member is required to accept any Pin you give them in exchange for any Pin they have on display. The only rule is that Guests can only make up to two Pin trades per Cast Member per day.

Related: Cast Member Reveals Thrilling Detail About Disney Pin Trading

Trading with Other Guests

There aren’t any “official” rules when Pin trading with other Guests. It’s done at each collector’s discretion, and you can mutually exchange as many Pins as you’d like. Unlike Disney Cast Members, though, Guests can deny trading with other Guests or withhold specific Pins from being traded. But it can get awkward, which is why we previously suggested not displaying the collected Pins you wish to keep.

Related: “It’s Not Fun Anymore”: Guests Mourn End of Disney Tradition

Where to Find Disney Pins

Whether you’re in the market to buy Pins to add to your growing collection or you’re looking for viable traders (Cast Members and/or Guests), there are many well-known shops and kiosk locations to check out at both Disneyland and Disney World. Here is a breakdown of some of those places based on location:

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park:

Disneyana

20th Century Music Company

The Emporium

Disney Showcase

The Star Trader

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Westward Ho Trading Company

The Briar Patch

Pooh Corner

Droid Depot

First Order Cargo

Resistance Supply

Disney California Adventure Park:

Julius Katz & Sons

Seaside Souvenirs

Elias & Co.

Rushin’ River Outfitters

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

The Collector’s Warehouse

Off the Page

Super Store

WEB Suppliers

Downtown Disney:

World of Disney

Disney Home

WonderGround Gallery

Disney’s Pin Traders

Disneyland Hotels:

Grand Californian’s Acorns Gifts & Goods

Disneyland Hotel’s Disney Fantasia Shop

Paradise Pier’s Mickey in Paradise

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park:

Emporium

Big Top Souvenirs

Fantasy Faire

Frontier Trading Post

Hundred Acre Goods

Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar

EPCOT:

Der Teddybar

Imageworks

La Bottega Italiana

Mission: SPACE Cargo Bay

Northwest Mercantile

Pin Traders-Camera Center

SeaBase Gift Shop

Test Track SIMporium

Village Traders

World Traveler

Hollywood Studios:

Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs

Beverly Sunset Boutique

Celebrity 5&10

Crossroads of the World

Mickey’s of Hollywood

Resistance Supply

First Order Cargo

Tatooine Traders

Rock Around the Shop

Tower Hotel Gifts

Tower Photo

Animal Kingdom Park:

Chester&Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures

Discovery Trading Company

Island Mercantile

Kilimanjaro Safaris Cart

Mariya’s Souvenirs

Riverside Depot

Serka Zong Bazaar

Windtraders

Disney’s BoardWalk:

Disney’s Character Carnival

Screen Door General Store

Thimbles and Threads

Disney Springs:

Disney’s Pin Traders

Super Hero Headquarters

Disney World Resorts:

Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa’s The Artist’s Palette

Disney Beach Club Resort’s Beach Club Marketplace

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s BouTiki

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort’s Calypso Trading Post

Disney’s Old Key West Resort’s Conch Flats General Store

Walt Disney World’s Dolphin Hotel’s Disney Sundries and Gifts

Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort’s Donald’s Double Feature

Disney’s Pop Century Resort’s Everything POP Shopping and Dining

Disney Contemporary Resort’s Fantasia

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort-Riverside’s Fulton’s General Store

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort-French Quarter’s Jackson Square Gifts and Desires

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort’s Ink & Paint Shop

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas’ Johari Treasures

Disney’s Riviera Resort’s La Boutique

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa’s M. Mouse Mercantile

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa’s Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries

Disney All-Star Music Resort’s Maestro Mickey’s

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort’s Meadow Trading Post

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort’s Settlement Trading Post

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort’s Sport Goofy Gifts and Sundries

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge’s Wilderness Lodge Mercantile

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge’s Zawadi Marketplace

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort’s Panchito’s Gifts and Sundries

Remember, all in-Park shop locations cannot be accessed without first buying Disney Park tickets to the necessary Park and making reservations in advance.

Related: Where to Get the Best Pins for Disney Pin Trading at the Parks

The Disney Pin Event 2023

Did you know that there is a Disney Pin Event hosted annually (with few exceptions)? It’s a great opportunity to commune with other like-minded Pin Collectors and do some onsite trading. The Disney Pin trading event for 2023, called “Disney Magic,” will take place on August 26 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center. This year’s theme will be “Magic of Disney Parks and Films.” Check-in day is Friday, August 25, with the main event commencing the following day. You can learn more by checking the official Disney Pin Website.

That’s pretty much Disney Pin collecting and trading in a nutshell. If you have any further questions or comments, let us know in the comments below.