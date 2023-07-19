Do you know about the art of Disney Pin collecting?
Whether you’ve heard about it before in passing or are just now discovering it for the first time, Disney Pin trading and collecting is something worth learning more about. You may even decide you want to pursue it personally. But where do you even start? From buying your first Disney Pin to finding additional Disney Pins cheap, we at Inside the Magic have compiled this comprehensive source guide detailing everything about Disney Pin trading and collecting.
A Brief History of Disney Pin Collecting
While Disney Pins have been around for as long as Disney Parks have existed, it wasn’t until 1999 that “Disney Pin Trading” officially became a thing. It all started at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, during the Millennium Celebration. Shortly after, Disney Pin collecting and trading was trending and even arrived at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Now you can find active Pin trading at many Disney Park and Resort locations worldwide.
Getting Started
Before you can get into active Pin trading, you need to have Pins of your own to trade. That, of course, requires buying a couple. Disney Pins have various starting prices, some under $10. There are even Disney Pin starter sets containing multiple Pins that generally range between $16 and $35. These Pin sets, as well as individual Pins, can all be purchased through various Disney-designated retailers, including shopDisney, brick-and-mortar Disney Stores, and at various in-Park/Resort locations (which we will cover in more detail later).
The Versatility of Disney Pins
Disney Pins come in many different styles. So, you’ll have your pick of options, whether you gather goods from many differing collections or narrow your must-haves to very specific tastes. Some popular themes include beloved Disney Characters, Park Attractions (or Park Icons themselves), Holiday or Seasonal Event celebrations, Film and Entertainment, Hidden Mickeys, Retro Disney, and even classic Disney D Pin variations.
Disney is constantly premiering new Pins, including time-sensitive limited releases that only have a specific number circulating about. Again, the price range for some Disney Pins can range drastically for several reasons, which include rarity, medium, and whether or not it is part of a particular collection.
When showcased in stores, Disney Pins often adhere to specific color-coded tiers. Green and Silver represent the cheapest tiers, with Blue and Yellow being mid-range. The Pink tier represents the highest-cost Pins. Unlike the initial buying of Pins, once you’re ready to trade Pin-for-Pin with someone, all Pins are fair game, regardless of their monetary in-store value.
Beware of Phonies
If you play your cards right, you can score great deals from reputed online Pin sellers on Amazon or eBay. But beware of bulk deals that seem too good to be true because counterfeit Disney Pins are very much a thing. Fortunately, we know what to look for when weeding out the phonies from the real deal.
Legitimate Disney Pins will contain an official Disney Mickey Mouse ear backing and “©Disney” trademark. Because they are made from either cloisonné, semi-cloisonné, or hard enamel metal, they will all be brightly colored with a sleek and smooth finish.
Faux pins may contain rough edges, feel lighter or hollower, and have discolored or faded hues. Be warned that these red flags may be harder to detect through online sales but should serve you well when dealing directly in in-person trading.
Displaying Pins
When heading to Disney Parks, intent on trading Pins, most folks like to wear their prospects on an easy-to-spot lanyard around their necks. This is commonly what Disney Cast Members do. Therefore, most other Pin traders have also adopted the practice. Others may choose to display their Pins on hats, jackets, etc.
Because you may have obtained a much-wanted Pin you’re not keen on trading, you should only display those you’re willing to part with and keep any cherished collectibles out of sight. Also, even though trading is open to all fellow collectors, some folks choose to only make exchanges with Disney Cast Members. If you don’t want to interact with any fellow Pin Collectors, store your lanyard out of sight until you locate a Cast Member to deal with directly.
Trading with Cast Members
You’ll oftentimes find Disney Cast Members sporting Pin-filled lanyards at designated locations throughout Disney Parks and Resorts. Alternately, some may carry a tack board laden with various Pins. Anyone looking to trade with a Cast Member may do so, and the Cast Member is required to accept any Pin you give them in exchange for any Pin they have on display. The only rule is that Guests can only make up to two Pin trades per Cast Member per day.
Trading with Other Guests
There aren’t any “official” rules when Pin trading with other Guests. It’s done at each collector’s discretion, and you can mutually exchange as many Pins as you’d like. Unlike Disney Cast Members, though, Guests can deny trading with other Guests or withhold specific Pins from being traded. But it can get awkward, which is why we previously suggested not displaying the collected Pins you wish to keep.
Where to Find Disney Pins
Whether you’re in the market to buy Pins to add to your growing collection or you’re looking for viable traders (Cast Members and/or Guests), there are many well-known shops and kiosk locations to check out at both Disneyland and Disney World. Here is a breakdown of some of those places based on location:
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park:
- Disneyana
- 20th Century Music Company
- The Emporium
- Disney Showcase
- The Star Trader
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
- Westward Ho Trading Company
- The Briar Patch
- Pooh Corner
- Droid Depot
- First Order Cargo
- Resistance Supply
Disney California Adventure Park:
- Julius Katz & Sons
- Seaside Souvenirs
- Elias & Co.
- Rushin’ River Outfitters
- Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff
- The Collector’s Warehouse
- Off the Page
- Super Store
- WEB Suppliers
Downtown Disney:
- World of Disney
- Disney Home
- WonderGround Gallery
- Disney’s Pin Traders
Disneyland Hotels:
- Grand Californian’s Acorns Gifts & Goods
- Disneyland Hotel’s Disney Fantasia Shop
- Paradise Pier’s Mickey in Paradise
Walt Disney World Resort
Magic Kingdom Park:
- Emporium
- Big Top Souvenirs
- Fantasy Faire
- Frontier Trading Post
- Hundred Acre Goods
- Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar
EPCOT:
- Der Teddybar
- Imageworks
- La Bottega Italiana
- Mission: SPACE Cargo Bay
- Northwest Mercantile
- Pin Traders-Camera Center
- SeaBase Gift Shop
- Test Track SIMporium
- Village Traders
- World Traveler
Hollywood Studios:
- Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs
- Beverly Sunset Boutique
- Celebrity 5&10
- Crossroads of the World
- Mickey’s of Hollywood
- Resistance Supply
- First Order Cargo
- Tatooine Traders
- Rock Around the Shop
- Tower Hotel Gifts
- Tower Photo
Animal Kingdom Park:
- Chester&Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures
- Discovery Trading Company
- Island Mercantile
- Kilimanjaro Safaris Cart
- Mariya’s Souvenirs
- Riverside Depot
- Serka Zong Bazaar
- Windtraders
Disney’s BoardWalk:
- Disney’s Character Carnival
- Screen Door General Store
- Thimbles and Threads
Disney Springs:
- Disney’s Pin Traders
- Super Hero Headquarters
Disney World Resorts:
- Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa’s The Artist’s Palette
- Disney Beach Club Resort’s Beach Club Marketplace
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s BouTiki
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort’s Calypso Trading Post
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort’s Conch Flats General Store
- Walt Disney World’s Dolphin Hotel’s Disney Sundries and Gifts
- Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort’s Donald’s Double Feature
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort’s Everything POP Shopping and Dining
- Disney Contemporary Resort’s Fantasia
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort-Riverside’s Fulton’s General Store
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort-French Quarter’s Jackson Square Gifts and Desires
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort’s Ink & Paint Shop
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas’ Johari Treasures
- Disney’s Riviera Resort’s La Boutique
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa’s M. Mouse Mercantile
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa’s Sandy Cove Gifts and Sundries
- Disney All-Star Music Resort’s Maestro Mickey’s
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort’s Meadow Trading Post
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort’s Settlement Trading Post
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort’s Sport Goofy Gifts and Sundries
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge’s Wilderness Lodge Mercantile
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge’s Zawadi Marketplace
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort’s Panchito’s Gifts and Sundries
Remember, all in-Park shop locations cannot be accessed without first buying Disney Park tickets to the necessary Park and making reservations in advance.
The Disney Pin Event 2023
Did you know that there is a Disney Pin Event hosted annually (with few exceptions)? It’s a great opportunity to commune with other like-minded Pin Collectors and do some onsite trading. The Disney Pin trading event for 2023, called “Disney Magic,” will take place on August 26 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center. This year’s theme will be “Magic of Disney Parks and Films.” Check-in day is Friday, August 25, with the main event commencing the following day. You can learn more by checking the official Disney Pin Website.
That’s pretty much Disney Pin collecting and trading in a nutshell. If you have any further questions or comments, let us know in the comments below.