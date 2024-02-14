Multiple Disney Rides Closed After Guest’s Violent Rampage

Disney security cast members called on the Anaheim Police Department to arrest a violent guest last weekend after he assaulted multiple cast members. The violent altercation closed Fantasyland at Disneyland Park; security turned all guests away.

Anaheim Police officers can respond to altercations at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park in an instant. Some are stationed on Disney Resort property at all times to subdue or issue trespass warnings to unruly guests. Just weeks ago, officers tackled an alleged shoplifter after tracking him from World of Disney.

The most recent incident occurred near the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland. Marina (@matchamarina on TikTok) was in the area to watch the nightly projections on “it’s a small world,” but took a short video of police officers restraining a male guest:

@matchamarina Guy got arrested last night at disneyland. We came at the end. There were 4 disney security guards on top of him until anaheim pd came. It seemed like he was violently fighting Disney security. Took officers a long time to get him under control, they eventually put him in a wheelchair to get him out but he kept resisting. #disneylandcalifornia #disneylandresort #disneyland ♬ original sound – Marina ✨

The Anaheim Police Department didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for more information about the incident. But Marina shared her own detailed recollection of the events in a follow-up video:

@matchamarina I know I said short story time. Put it in 2x. Still the happiest place on earth!! ♬ original sound – Marina ✨

As the fireworks began, Marina and her friend noticed a “very upset” girl surrounded by Disney security cast members. Then, they saw the male Disney guest awaiting arrest.

“Then we saw a man, and he was on the ground, and there was a ton of Disney security around him,” the guest recalled. “Not Anaheim P.D., but Disney security, and they were physically restraining him.”

“We noticed that he must have escalated things because four Disney security guards were physically restraining him,” she continued. “They had him on the ground,d and he was on his stomach, completely down, and they were holding him down. Four different men were holding him down, so things must’ve been pretty bad.”

Police officers arrived within ten minutes.

“When the police came, it took them so long to get him to stand up,” Marina explained. “He was clearly out of sorts, very drunk or intoxicated or on something. And his girl… She was kind of getting messy, too, and obviously very emotional. They were trying to keep them separate, but she was coming forward.”

“I knew it must’ve been really violent because what started as a small area being contained–they kept everyone away,” she concluded. “They shut down Alice and the teacups, and they kept everyone out of Fantasyland. You couldn’t go on Matterhorn. You couldn’t go in Fantasyland at all.”

Marina said the guest tried to physically fight police officers, who eventually put him in a wheelchair to push him out of the Disney park: “He kept putting his legs out so that would drag the wheelchair.”

She shared this photo of Disney security assisting Anaheim Police with the arrest:

What happened to the man in the aftermath is unclear, but he was likely banned from Disneyland Resort. Guests exhibiting violent or unsafe behavior are almost always issued trespass notices.

Alert a Disney cast member if you witness violent or unsafe behavior at the Disney theme parks. For everyone’s safety, never intervene in a tense situation.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve witnessed at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.