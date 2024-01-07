Disneyland Security Enforces Rules, Removes Live Streamers

Disneyland Resort security cast members reportedly apprehended a pair of unruly live streamers after they blocked a crowded walkway for a photo opportunity. According to nearby guests, the women prevented traffic flow as thousands of people flooded Main Street, U.S.A., to find viewing spots for the “Believe… In Holiday Magic” fireworks over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Live streamers are a controversial topic among Disney Parks fans; many believe influencers break Disneyland Resort commercial filming rules by accepting monetary gifts while recording on property. Some point to Tokyo Disney Resort, which strictly enforces vlogging and streaming rules, as the model for social media theme park guidelines.

Reddit user u/Netimaster was one of hundreds of guests behind Sleeping Beauty Castle ahead of the fireworks show, following Disney cast members’ instructions down a designated walkway. Suddenly, the line stopped moving, like “a ten car pile up.”

“Come to find out. Two very rotund ladies(?) stopped to take a streaming video of themselves and the castle in the background,” the guest wrote. “I have to unfortunately expound upon the rotundness of the two. They took up the entire width of the sidewalk / bridge.”

“The CM was super polite and you could hear him ask nicely, more so then the 200+ people that were stuck, to please keep moving,” they continued. “These ‘ladies’ f bombed him and f bombed the park for violating their rights to take a photo and ‘their kind’ deserves respect.”

The Disney cast member reportedly remained calm and requested assistance from security, who escorted the two women away after about ten minutes. It’s unclear if they were removed from Disneyland Park.

This is far from the first incident involving live streamers at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Months after allegedly visiting the Disney theme parks while COVID-19 positive, YouTubers Best Life And Beyond reportedly “attacked” a fellow content creator on Main Street, U.S.A. The confrontation infuriated Disney Parks fans, who felt the influencers behaved inappropriately in front of dozens of children.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.