Fans Discover the Best Photo-Op in Disneyland Resort

Every Disney Park has amazing theming and decorations that make perfect spots to stop and take photos. However, there is one spot in Disneyland Resort that is particularly adorable.

Related: “Fireworks Are Going Bye Bye,” Fans Mourn a Disney Park Tradition

Disneyland Resort is arguably the most iconic theme park in the world. Not only is it filled with amazing food and rides, including Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Haunted Mansion, but it also has some of the best decorations and theming you will ever find.

Naturally, Guests will want to take pictures of everything they see so that they can hold onto their memories forever. And while there are gorgeous photo opportunities in New Orleans Square, Main Street, U.S.A., and Fantasyland, there’s one secret photo-op in Disney California Adventure Park that stands out amongst the rest.

Give Yourself Mickey Ears at Radiator Springs in Disneyland Resort

Related: The Ultimate Disneyland Drinking Guide

Much of Radiator Springs is based on iconic locations along Route 66. The Cozy Cones Motel represents the Wigwam Motels that are still around today and a mountain range that is similar to the rocks in Monument Valley. One of the smaller tributes to this Americana is the Here It Is sign.

Based on a similar sign for the Jack Rabbit Trading Post, the Here It Is sign is a billboard with the words “Here It Is” painted on it and a picture of a Model-T Ford instead of the iconic jack rabbit. Right here is the perfect spot to take a cute photo since, if you stand at the right angle, the car’s wheels can be used to make it look like you have Mickey Ears.

This discovery was recently shared by TikTok user Disneyland Authority and has swiftly garnered well over 100,000 views. And it’s no wonder why! It’s adorable and makes for the perfect pic to post on Instagram or any other form of social media.

More than a cute photo-op, this sign also represents the impeccable detail that Disney Imagineers bring to everything they do in the parks. While it may not capture the same grandeur as Sleeping Beauty Castle or the impeccable details of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this small choice represents what Disney is all about.

Ultimately, Disneyland and all of the other Disney Parks are here to create memories. And what better way to retain these joyful moments than by snapping a picture in front of hidden gems like this?

Where’s your favorite spot to take a photo in a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!