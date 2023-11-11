Disneyland Fireworks Go Wrong, Park Experiences Big Malfunction

Last night’s fireworks display didn’t quite go to plan at Disneyland Resort.

Fireworks have played a vital part in the Disney Parks experience since Fantasy in the Sky debuted in 1958. The longest running fireworks show in Disney history, this show wrapped up in 1996 – but has since inspired plenty more nighttime spectaculars around the world.

As of November 2023, seven of Disney’s theme parks treat guests to daily shows: Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park, EPCOT, Disneyland Park (Disneyland Paris), Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea (from which the same show, Sky Full of Colors, is visible).

Over the past few years, parkgoers have grown concerned that the era of nightly fireworks could soon be coming to an end. With Disneyland Paris increasingly adopting drones in its nighttime spectaculars – including its drone-based show Avengers: Power the Night – and Disney executives confirming their interest in the technology, the theory is that they will begin to replace the costly and not-so-environmentally-friendly alternative of fireworks.

Fortunately, that day is yet to come. Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort festive boast nightly firework shows. While Disney World currently alternates between Happily Ever After and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks at Magic Kingdom for the season, Disneyland Park hosts “Believe…In Holiday Magic.”

With “stirring music and a sprinkling of snow,” the latter debuted for the first time this season last night (November 10). This saw guests once again celebrate beneath a magical snowfall (rare for Southern California) on Main Street, U.S.A. However, not everything went to plan for its first performance.

According to MouseInfo, the “fireworks were super off tonight and/or severely cut down in the amount of pyro.” The biggest change was that the “finale fan of pyro” was “super late.” As seen in a video shared by MouseInfo on X (formerly Twitter), the final series of fireworks exploded above Sleeping Beauty Castle seconds after they would typically go off on time with the emotional climax of “Believe…In Holiday Magic.”

The good news is that there are plenty more chances to catch the full show done right. “Believe…In Holiday Magic” will be performed on a nightly basis until January 7, 2024.

As far as fireworks malfunctions go, it could have been a lot worse. In the past, we’ve heard of guests being struck by falling debris and scattered with ash during or after fireworks shows. There have also been cases of minor fires induced by pyrotechnics in Disney Parks.

The most famous incident occurred earlier this year when a giant animatronic of Maleficent in dragon form caught flame during a performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park. While the show has remained closed since the incident, Disney confirmed that it will return in May 2024 – free of the risky animatronic this time around.

