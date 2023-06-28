Police Involved After “Belligerent” Guests Refuse to Stop Recording Disney Fireworks

Tuesday night’s Disney fireworks were a bit too magical for one group of Guests.

Nighttime spectaculars are an integral part of the Disney Parks experience. Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT all light up the skies each night with unique entertainment offerings. Tens of thousands of Guests swarm nightly, making crowd control imperative.

U/ClaytonBigsby830 took to Reddit on Wednesday to thank Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members for swiftly handling a dangerous situation during Happily Ever After on Main Street, U.S.A.

“There was a sizable group of women attempting to record happily ever after in the walkway and became belligerent when asked to move several times,” they explained. “They even made contact with a supervisor. Needless to say, Disney PD got involved.”

“The patience you all displayed in that situation was saintly,” the Guest said. “It is disappointing that people cannot simply follow basic instructions.”

It’s unclear if the Guests were arrested or kicked out of Magic Kingdom Park. There are no public records about the incident at this time.

More on the Disney Fireworks

Happily Ever After returned to Magic Kingdom Park this April after a two-year hiatus. The nighttime spectacular replaced Disney Enchantment, an unpopular part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration. “Don’t miss this astounding fireworks extravaganza featuring lights, lasers and special effects––including all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A,” the official Disney fireworks description reads.

"Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

