Police Forcefully Arrest Man at Disneyland After Vehicular Chase

A brief police chase ensued at Disneyland Resort after a man allegedly driving recklessly refused to stop for officers.

Guest reports first came in late Wednesday evening. Reddit user u/YaBoiiSMALLS spotted “tons of police and a few ambulances” between the Disneyland Hotel and Disneyland Resort parking structures.

“Roughly 15ish cop cars blocking the whole road and a few ambulances going in,” the guest wrote. “…Saw this at 10pm.”

“There was a police chase that went all around Anaheim and Garden Grove, happened to end right by the pedestrian bridge from the parking structure to Downtown Disney,” u/Mousekegamer replied. “Crazy stuff!”

In an e-mail to Inside the Magic, Public Information Officer Sergeant Jon McClintock confirmed that the Anaheim Police Department responded to a reported vehicle driving recklessly in the Lilo and Stitch self-parking areas at Downtown Disney around 9:30 p.m. Officers initially tried to stop the car.

“The driver refused to stop for Officers and led Officers on a short, slow-speed vehicle pursuit,” McClintock said. “Officers ultimately used their vehicles to block the vehicle, immobilizing it as it exited a parking lot… onto Magic Way west of Disneyland Drive.”

Even after his car was immobilized, the driver didn’t comply with police instructions.

“After the vehicle was blocked in, the driver exited the vehicle and did not comply with Officers’ commands,” McClintock continued. “Officers ultimately used force to detain and arrest the man.”

After Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel treated the alleged driver, they transported him to a nearby hospital for a precautionary evaluation. He was later charged with multiple offenses.

“The man was subsequently booked at the Anaheim PD Temporary Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, evading a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer,” McClintock said.

The identity of the alleged driver was not publicized.

No Anaheim Police Officers or Disneyland Resort guests were injured in this incident.

