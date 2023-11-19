Disney Resort Sacrifices Theming Due to Surprise Safety Hazard

A recent change at the Disneyland Resort prompted quick action by Disney, who quickly covered up a potentially dangerous scene.

Over the years, the Disney theme park experience has changed significantly. From brand-new rides and attractions opening at the park to entire new lands and modes of transportation, there’s truly always something to look forward to at Disney. One of the biggest changes to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, happened in 2019 when the Disney Skyliner officially opened. Not only did this totally revolutionize the way guests traverse the massive Walt Disney World Resort, but it also added to the overall atmosphere of both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, as well as the multiple hotels that it connects to.

The hotel experience is by far one of the most crucial elements of a Disney theme park vacation, and while we can totally understand why guests may skip out on an official Disney hotel, there’s nothing quite like coming back home from a long day the Magic Kingdom and stepping into a wonderfully-themed hotel room, courtesy of Disney.

Much like the dozens of hotels at Walt Disney World, there are several places guests can choose to stay during a trip to the Disneyland Resort. Guests have the option of choosing between the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, each featuring their own amenities, theming, and features. The largest of the three is Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa — that Guests can book when planning a Disneyland vacation. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is also the newest, having opened in 2001.

For many reasons, the Disneyland Hotel is the premier place to stay during a trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth. Its proximity to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District — as well as its rich history and variety of amenities — make this hotel worth staying at, even for the most seasoned Disney park veterns. If it is within your budget and you want to make sure you stay on Disney property during your Disneyland vacation, this is the hotel to choose.

Unfortunately, the Disneyland Hotel was a little less than magical for guests staying there recently, with a shocking cover-up being visible to hotel guests.

As you can see above, some sort of hole formed just outside of the Disneyland Hotel entrance. This potentially dangerous situation was covered up with a piece of wood by Disney, with some cautionary words written on the top of it.

The message reads “HOLE. Do Not DStep,” informing guests to, well, not step there. We aren’t sure what caused the hold to form in the first place, but we are glad Disney attempted to keep guests safe.

However, we, along with other Disney fans, were quite shocked to see just how out of place this wooden board seems in comparison to the rest of the Disneyland Resort.

One fan even compared Disneyland to “Six Flags” as a result. Hopefully, whatever issue this is, Disney can sort it out sooner rather than later.

As we stated earlier, the Disneyland Resort is made up of three major points of interest: Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. Each one of these destinations has increased its list of rides, attractions, and experiences in the last few years, making each one a must-do during a trip to Disneyland.

Have you ever stayed at the Disneyland Hotel?