Disneyland Cast Members Drag Away Guests’ Cars

Parking at Disneyland Resort? Be careful where you leave your car!

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park offer four parking options: the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, the Toy Story Parking Area, and the Simba Lot, steps from the Downtown Disney District. Parking costs $30 per standard-size car.

Overnight guests pay $35 per vehicle at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Daytime visitors pay $35 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum parking rate of $75.

Finding a spot in a Disneyland Resort parking garage takes time, and some theme park guests don’t want to wait. Instead of slowly driving through the structures to find an open spot, many guests try to cheat the system by parking in the prohibited areas, assuming the Southern California Disney Park won’t waste resources towing them.

Disneyland Resort guest and Reddit user u/chiliv06 shared a photo of one such family parked at the entrance to a walkway:

Parking Spot or Not?

“I have been seeing cars parked in these spots more so recently, some people have pointed out there is no ‘No Parking’ sign,” the guest wrote.

Even though there’s no “No Parking” sign, the area isn’t a parking spot. Its proximity to the walking ramp and lack of two parallel yellow signs indicate it’s not a place for cars. Not only is parking there against the rules, but it also creates accessibility issues for families with strollers and disabled guests with mobility devices.

But Disney Cast Members have a solution to this problem.

“I am a former [Mickey & Friends] structure lead and no, it is not a parking spot,” u/Lovelydancergal replied. “It is blocking the walkway and it needs to be open, particularly when families are pushing strollers through, or for people with wheelchairs, etc. If a guest reports this to us, we would use a jack and move the car to the closest available spot to clear the walkway.”

Instead of parking incorrectly in a pedestrian walkway, guests can save time and money by purchasing Preferred Parking for $50. Disney Cast Members don’t have to relocate vehicles, and guests don’t have to search for their cars at the end of a long day… Win-win!

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen in a Disneyland parking area? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks experiences. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.