Disney Removes ‘The Lion King’ From Park, Closure Confirmed Days Away

When guests go to visit a Disney park, finding out the main thing you want to ride, see, or do is shut down unexpectedly is always a tragedy. Sadly, that is what is about to happen to hundreds of thousands of guests in the next few days.

At Walt Disney World Resort, rides shut down all of the time. If a ride closure is entirely unplanned, it will show up on the My Disney Experience app as a temporary closure, but then, will typically reopen at some point that same day. This is not a guarantee, but what happens most of the time. Then, there can be a ride under refurbishment. For example, the Haunted Mansion recently reopened after shutting down for a few days to spruce up the attraction and add back the mummy animatronic before the start of Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The refurbishment was listed in Disney’s calendar well in advance, so guests would have the ability to check it months before traveling in. This helps curb any guest disappointment.

The other alternative to that is entirely taking away an offering.

For example, there is one spot that had its gift shop ripped away from it since the COVID-19 pandemic. When guests are going to Magic Kingdom, unless they are travelling from a resort bus, they will have to park at the Ticket and Transportation Center in order to hop aboard the monorail and ferry to get to the theme park. In the past, guests have had access to Mickey’s Gift Station, the gift shop at the Ticket and Transportation Center.

This location was fantastic for guests looking to buy those Minnie ears before they hopped on the monorail, or grab that last-minute souvenir while exiting the theme park. The Disney store has been shut down since the pandemic, however. It was meant to undergo a refurbishment, but never has. Instead, it remained an abandoned Disney store that greeted and said goodbye to guests.

It has now been reported as shut down for good.

In Disneyland Paris, things have not been looking swell when it comes to shutdowns. The park has been closing locations, shows, and attractions on a consistent basis.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

On top of that, the now former Annual Pass office is shut down and recently kicked guests out of the location as they were in there using the building as shelter.

Recently, we reported that Disneyland Paris had new signage asking guests to stay out of the parks between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day if they want to avoid the large crowds that the theme park boasts.

A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there. It also creates panic for tourists who are coming for the first time, expecting to enjoy their day, and immediately seeing that the theme park is advising them to leave for the majority of the day.

So not only are we seeing more and more closures, but it seems that Disneyland Paris doesn’t even want guests in their theme park for the majority of the day!

Now, another sad closure has been announced.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) noted, “🔧 “Rhythms of the Pride Lands” at the Frontierland Theater will go on hiatus from September 11 to October 20, 2023.”

🔧 “Rhythms of the Pride Lands” at the Frontierland Theater will go on hiatus from September 11 to October 20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/8vQZAazf25 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 5, 2023

Thankfully, the show will reopen again, but the closure gives guests very little notice who are traveling in next week, and also will ruin it for many who are traveling in during the Halloween season.

Just recently, DLP report also shared, ” The September 29 Disneyland Pass and AP with be a “Villainous Night”! Ticket sales open August 31 11am CET exclusively at the link below – €55. Open to the holder +1 guest, must enter together. Tickets are nominative.”

The account followed up that post by noting, “it will NOT be possible to meet with the Disney Characters during this event.” This means that guests, and specifically, Annual Passholders, would be paying to attend an event where they cannot meet or take photos with any of the characters. Considering this is a huge part and bonus about attending events like this, it is shocking to see Disneyland Paris entirely cut meet and greets. As one may imagine, guest response has not been favorable to this decision.

What do you think about all of the ongoing closures at Disneyland Paris?

The park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.