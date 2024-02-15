Disney Park Guests Removed After Smoke Bomb Detonation

A family was allegedly removed from a Disney theme park on Valentine’s Day after they detonated a smoke bomb.

As shown in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @DisneyphileLIVE, a couple set off a smoke bomb in the middle of Central Plaza, the courtyard in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, on the morning of February 14 – sending wafts of pink fumes across the area.

Dernière perle en date de visiteurs à Disneyland Paris : une famille a décidé de venir célébrer un évènement spécial en ramenant et allumant leur propre fumigène sur Central Plaza (au mépris des règles). 🙃 Ils ont été interpellés par la suite par les équipes du Resort. pic.twitter.com/9qkwcjD5z0 — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) February 15, 2024

Latest gem for visitors to Disneyland Paris: a family decided to come and celebrate a special event by bringing and lighting their own smoke bomb on Central Plaza (in defiance of the rules),” @DisneyphileLIVE wrote.

The user added that the Disneyland Paris guests were later apprehended by the resort’s security team.

Related: Four-Hour Line for Guests To Say Goodbye on Character’s Last Days at Disneyland

The smoke bomb incident occurred in Disneyland Paris’ central park, Disneyland Park, where smoke bombs (also known as smoke grenades) fall under a category of items prohibited throughout the resort. A notice on the Disneyland Paris website reads: “All illicit or hazardous substances, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, dangerous objects (particularly any offensive or defensive weapons of any type) or objects that appear to be weapons or toy guns (also including toy blasters, squirt guns, etc.), that could endanger visitor security in the Parks, are prohibited.”

While it’s unclear why the guests detonated a smoke bomb in the parks, the pink color suggests it could have been an intended gender reveal. Other guests have previously attempted to bring similar devices into the park for this purpose, with an official post on planDisney warning that smoke bombs, confetti canons, and confetti balloons are allowed.

Guests are routinely kicked out of Disney parks for wild and unruly behavior. In the past year, we’ve seen a guest removed from EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort after they jumped into World Showcase Lagoon, as well as another guest apprehended for climbing out of their boat on “it’s a small world” and stripping naked.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever witnessed in a Disney park? Let us know in the comments!