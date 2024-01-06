Four-Hour Line for Guests To Say Goodbye on Character’s Last Days at Disneyland

Guests are flocking to say goodbye to one of their favorite characters on his last day at Disneyland Paris – at least, for now.

As with everything else added for the holiday season, Santa Stitch is set to disappear from Disneyland Park this weekend. He, as well as the park’s Christmas parade, merchandise, and decorations, will be removed as Disney Enchanted Christmas 2023 comes to an end on January 7.

However, it seems like guests aren’t quite ready for Santa Stitch to leave just yet. According to DLP Report, the line to meet the character hit four hours as of 9.50 a.m. this morning (January 6).

📍 Last weekend for Santa Stitch at Videopolis. Cast Members are stating a 4-hour wait.

Santa Stitch is currently available to meet in Santa’s Control Room at Arcade Bêta in Videopolis. From November 11 to December 25, this area was dedicated to Santa Claus while Stitch met guests in Santa’s iconic red suit at the Old Mill in Fantasyland. After Santa Claus left the park on Christmas Day, Stitch stepped in for the rest of the season.

Those yet to meet Santa Stitch at the park will need to move fast. He’s scheduled for one last appearance in Discoveryland from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 7.

Disneyland Paris is one of two Disney resorts set to wrap up their festive seasons this weekend. Disneyland’s final performance of “Believe… In Holiday Magic!” is scheduled for January 7, as is the last performance of Christmas Fantasy Parade. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World Resort celebrated its last day of Christmas on December 31, Tokyo Disney Resort ended its celebrations on December 25, and Hong Kong Disneyland’s and Shanghai Disneyland’s ended on January 1.

