Disney Confirms Christmas Cancelation at Theme Parks, Shows Not Returning

A fan-favorite attraction at the Disney Resorts will reportedly not be returning this Christmas season, leaving many feeling like they woke up and found coal in their stockings.

Since the very first Disney theme park opened in 1955, there’s been one major draw to these locations: the rides. Whether you’re looking for classic dark rides or thrilling roller coasters, you are sure to find a plethora of magical experiences at any of the Disney resorts across the globe. Some of the most legendary theme park attractions of all time are the direct result of Walt Disney Imagineering, with attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Haunted Mansion all becoming household names.

Some of these attractions have even spawned incredibly successful film franchises for Disney, like the fabled Pirates of the Caribbean series, which stars Johnny Depp.

However, there are plenty of activities to do and enjoy outside of the core rides and attractions at the Disney parks, ranging from daring stunt shows to incredible and jaw-dropping firework spectaculars. Some of the coolest offerings inside the Disney theme parks are the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Fantasmic!, both of which are located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While Fantasmic! is a show that can also be found at the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the show is on indefinite hiatus following a tragic accident involving the large Maleficent animatronic dragon figure.

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular places guests directly on the set of an Indiana Jones movie, where they get a behind-the-scenes look at how action movies are made, all while stunt performers perform actual death-defying stunts.

By far, the most popular shows are the ones that occur just as the theme parks close. Whether it be Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom or the fireworks at Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, guests can stop and take a look at some of the most stunning pyrotechnic displays at any vacation destination.

During the holidays, the list of experiences only gets more magical, with Disney giving each park a makeover that corresponds to the time of year. The Christmas season is one of the best times to visit any of the Disney Resorts, with guests being given the opportunity to try exclusive treats and shop for limited-time merchandise.

Most of all, Disney will host special shows that can only be seen during a select few weeks of the year.

Unfortunately, as reported by Pixiedust.be, it looks like the Christmas season will be fairly lacking in terms of content at the Disneyland Paris Resort for 2023. Previously, guests could expect to watch Disney Dreams of Christmas during the holiday season, a stunning show that takes place at Disneyland Park.

When looking at the resort calendar, we see that Disney Dreams will continue to play through the rest of the year and will not switch to Disney Dreams of Christmas.

Aside from Let’s Sing Christmas show in Videopolis and Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas parade, no other Christmas shows were announced for 2023, making the holiday offerings extremely lacking at the European Resort.

Not only does this mean that guests will not be able to watch these shows, but it also means that the actual resort itself will feel a lot less “Christmassy” during the holidays.

Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 and is located in Chessy, France, becoming one of the largest tourist destinations in the country. At the resort, guests will find two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, as well as Disney Village, a section of the resort that allows guests to shop and dine, much like Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at Disneyland.

