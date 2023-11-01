Beloved Marvel Star Ends Jenna Ortega’s Horror Career, Updates Revealed

It seems that horror queen Jenna Ortega is about to lose her place on the throne, thanks to Marvel’s most beloved ant, Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd has not been a major icon in the horror space, aside from his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Mr. Gooberson. Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Stanger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The film grossed $204.4 million worldwide against a production budget of $75 million, which has given Columbia Pictures the green light to move ahead with a sequel to the film.

Directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, the next instalment in the original Ghostbusters franchise unfolds in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The story revolves around a single mother and her two children, who, upon their arrival in a quaint town, gradually unravel their ties to the original Ghostbusters and the concealed legacy that their grandfather bequeathed to them.

While the film deals with ghosts, like all of the previous Ghostbusters films, it is barely scary, and a family-friendly film. Rudd has also starred in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), but a very small role.

Jenna Ortega, on the other hand, has been involved in some horrifying flicks since her Disney days on Stuck in the Middle.

The Latina actress entered the horror category in 2013, and never left. She played Annie in Insidious: Chapter 2, Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6, Sky Willow in Studio 666, Loraine in X, Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, and soon, will also star as Lydia Deetz’s Daughter in Beetlejuice 2.

Her breakout role as Wednesday in Netflix’s hit series has skyrocketed Ortega’s career after the Tim Burton series broke records on the streaming platform as everyone was riveted by Wednesday’s journey at Nevermore Academy.

In the brief span of three weeks post-release, the series achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the second-most-watched English-language show on Netflix. This success translated into recognition with two Golden Globe nominations: one for “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy” and the other for “Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy,” specifically for Ortega’s performance.

Additionally, the series garnered Primetime Emmy nominations in two categories: “Outstanding Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.” The year 2023 ushered in the exciting news of the series being officially renewed for a second season.

Related: Jenna Ortega Rejects Beloved ‘Wednesday’ Role, Refused Netflix Offer

The actress has been dubbed a scream queen and now, will soon be starring alongside Paul Rudd, most known for his work in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (as well as Friends, Clueless, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40 Year Old Virgin, and more), in a comedy-horror movie, Death of a Unicorn.

Rudd’s most recent success is not in the horror world, but in the superhero realm, as the actor plays Ant-Man in the MCU.

Ant-Man, released in 2015, is a superhero film inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film was added as the twelfth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it served as the concluding entry in Phase Two.

A sequel titled Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters on July 6, 2018, and a second sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was released on February 17, 2023.

The plot of Ant-Man follows Scott Lang, a skilled thief with the extraordinary power to shrink in size while amplifying his strength. In this story, he is called upon to embrace his inner-hero and collaborate with his mentor, Doctor Hank Pym, to safeguard the secret of the remarkable Ant-Man suit from a new generation of formidable threats. Against daunting odds, Pym and Lang must devise and execute a daring heist that holds the key to saving the world.

In Death of a Unicorn, an A24 film, Ortega and Rudd, the plot is reported to be about “a father and daughter (Paul Rudd and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, pictured above) who have an unexpected encounter with a unicorn on their way to a weekend retreat. Which is to say: They hit it with their car, and it dies.”

Deadline reports that new additions to the cast include “Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (The Flash), Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot), Téa Leoni (Deep Impact), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City). The composer for this movie is none other than Halloween director John Carpenter, working with his son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. (Carpenter is responsible for the Halloween theme, as well as the theme to the series Zoo, among other things.)”

Reports are finding that the concept of the film are “upsetting”, which may predict an “unfortunate [opening] weekend” for the film. This would be very interesting, considering that John Carpenter has a legacy that is unmatched in the horror realm, and Ortega has been slaying every horror role yet. If there is a fall in the film’s performance, it would be far more likely that Rudd would be at fault than horror veteran Jenna Ortega.

That being said, there is still no release date on the film and plenty of time for the horror flick to demand positive attention.

Do you think that Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega would make a good match in a horror film?