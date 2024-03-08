Disney Parks Legend Sadly Passes Away

It is sad for Walt Disney theme parks worldwide today as legend and financial guru Carl Bongirno has sadly passed away.

Carl Bongirno – A Disney Legend and Financial Guru

Today, The Walt Disney Company sadly announced the passing of Disney Legend Carl Bongirno. Mr. Bongirno, aged 86, passed away on March 5, 2024. Recognized as a financial luminary within Disney Parks, his profound influence extended to pivotal moments in the company’s history, including developing landmark projects such as EPCOT, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. The Walt Disney Family Museum provided the photos you see in this article of the late legend.

Before his involvement in these endeavors, Mr. Bongirno played a crucial role in the “Project X” clandestine initiative, which ultimately materialized into the iconic Walt Disney World. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the legacy of The Walt Disney Company.

As a pivotal figure in the financial landscape of Disney Park’s history, Bongirno played a leading role during a transformative era of growth for The Walt Disney Company, spanning from the inception of EPCOT to the establishment of Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

The Early Years and Career Path of the Disney Legend

Born in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1937, Bongirno possessed multiple degrees in business and accounting, commencing his tenure with The Walt Disney Company as chief accountant and controller at the Disney-owned Celebrity Sports Center in Denver in 1963.

His initial foray into the realm of Disney Parks occurred during a four-year tenure as treasurer for WED Enterprises. Notably, as director of the Finance Division, Bongirno was integral to the clandestine “Project X,” which later evolved into the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Reflecting on this secretive endeavor, Bongirno recounted to his hometown newspaper, The Pueblo Chieftain, the covert measures taken, including acquiring 30,000 acres under assumed identities and indirect travel routes.

Following the successful debut of Walt Disney World to the public in 1971, Bongirno ascended to vice president of finance and treasurer at the resort just a year later. In this capacity, he oversaw all financial operations and was responsible for a spectrum of service activities, encompassing wardrobe, warehousing, transportation, laundry, and even the Disney telephone company.

Subsequently, due to health considerations, Bongirno transitioned from active business duties in September 1987, assuming the role of special advisor to Walt Disney Imagineering.

He provided invaluable guidance in developing special projects until his retirement in late June 1989. Despite returning to his roots in Pueblo, Bongirno connected with Disney Parks, expressing particular fondness for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In recognition of his decades of dedicated service to The Walt Disney Company, Bongirno was bestowed the prestigious title of Disney Legend in 2007. This honor celebrates his enduring legacy and significant contributions to the company’s success.