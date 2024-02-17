Disney Firmly Responds to Ticket Scams, New Patent Filed

According to multiple sources, the Walt Disney Company has submitted a patent application titled “Systems and Methods to Produce a Physical Article that Provides Admission Authorization to an Event Which Correlates to a Digital Asset from a Temporary Wallet.” This patent application outlines a technological solution leveraging secure blockchain technology to enhance ticketing processes. Using this technology, Disney seeks to establish a secure digital ledger for each ticket transaction, encompassing its sale, utilization, and intermediary stages.

Implementing such a system is poised to mitigate potential risks associated with fraudulent activities, such as the resale of previously used tickets or the unauthorized application of discounts, including but not limited to military or resident-based discounts.

Moreover, the patent application underscores the versatility of the proposed technology, which extends beyond digital ticketing to encompass physical ticketing methods. This involves incorporating unique codes embedded within physical tickets, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain-based security measures across various ticketing mediums. These Disney World ticket scams, including Disneyland Resort in California, have been hitting guests harder than ever. Regardless of which Disney park you visit, if you go through a discount tickets option, you could be scammed into a park ticket to a Disney Resort.

How a Blockchain-Based System Could Revolutionize WDW’s Approach to Ticketing Scams

The response from Disney comes as a rise in scams across the country has struck the homes of dozens of guests attempting to find that good deal and head over to the theme parks in Orlando.

Disney’s adoption of blockchain technology is a strategic response to the prevalent issue of individuals falling prey to ticket scams, particularly in Orlando theme parks. Unfortunately, many patrons have encountered situations where they purchase purportedly discounted passes only to realize they have been deceived later.