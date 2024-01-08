Disney World Announces New Way to Snag Deep Discounts on Park Tickets

Guests have the opportunity to save quite a lot of money when it comes to their next Walt Disney World vacation.

Related: Disney Abruptly Cancels Production and Puts Show on Hiatus

The Walt Disney World Resort is an exceptionally expensive vacation destination, costing the average family thousands upon thousands of dollars for a four-day vacation. Park admission has skyrocketed in price over the last decade, as has the price of food and merchandise, making “The Most Magical Place on Earth” one of the most expensive places as well. Thankfully, The Walt Disney Company introduces special discounts and discounted tickets from time to time, with Walt Disney World announcing a brand-new discount, but there’s a catch.

Disney has just revealed its new Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket. Tickets start at $199 for a 2-day ticket. The price for a 3-day ticket sits at $219. These tickets are available starting January 11, 2024, to all guests with Florida residency. These specially priced tickets will be available until March 15, 2024, meaning guests don’t have much time to snag these discounts. It’s important to note that these tickets still require a valid theme park reservation. For comparison, a 2-day ticket for a random date in January will run you about $274.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World in 2024 have a lot to enjoy and a lot to discover. The Orlando, Florida, resort has received quite a lot of new expansions in the last few years, with EPCOT being the greatest example.

EPCOT is now home to several new lands, areas, and attractions, some of which are the best of their class. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is a fantastic place to take a break and let the little ones splash around. Guests visiting EPCOT will also find Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest creations yet. This roller coaster blends dark ride technology with an exhilarating new ride system, providing an unforgettable and out-of-this-world experience for brave riders. We have to warn you that this roller coaster is quite intense, sitting somewhere around the same range as Expedition Everest or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

2024 also marks the year that we will see Tiana’s Bayou Adventure finally open at Magic Kingdom. This brand-new attraction will replace Splash Mountain, taking heavy inspiration from Disney’s 2009 animated feature-length film The Princess and the Frog.

Are you planning a Walt Disney World vacation?