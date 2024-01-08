Disney Abruptly Cancels Production and Puts Show on Hiatus

A popular show at the Disney theme parks has been put on hiatus.

Disney theme parks are notorious for providing guests with immersive rides and jaw-dropping attractions. However, Disney theme parks are also infamous for their wide selection of live shows and entertainment offerings. From Walt Disney World to Tokyo Disneyland, guests will find premium live entertainment waiting around every corner, but one of these shows has just been canceled.

As is the case with any theme park, rides, attractions, and shows all need to close from time to time, and the Disney parks are no exception. As of January 8, 2024, Mickey and the Magician, Disneyland Paris‘ premier Broadway-style show, has been put on hiatus. This abrupt closure was not previously announced, leaving guests hoping to experience it during their vacation out of luck. According to the official Disneyland Paris website, Mickey and the Magician will be on break until at least February 24, 2024, meaning guests will have to wait a little over a month to see it again.

Disney states that the show is “spellbinding” and will leave guests stunned. “Follow Mickey as he learns the ‘tricks’ of his trade from magical Disney Characters such as Genie from Aladdin, Lumière from Beauty and the Beast and Rafiki from The Lion King.”

As we’ve stated multiple times here at Inside the Magic, Disneyland Paris is one of the most visually stunning parks ever designed by The Walt Disney Company. The main park is anchored by a beautiful version of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, complete with jaw-dropping landscaping as well as an actual dungeon underneath that houses a fire-breathing dragon. Paris’s entire Disneyland Park feels like a living and breathing fantasy that allows fans and guests to step into a magical make-believe world.

The European resort first opened in 1992 and has expanded significantly since, now featuring two separate and distinct theme parks as well as its own shopping and dining center called Disney Village. The newest addition to the resort is Avengers Campus, a land that invites fans of Marvel Studios and Marvel comics to immerse themselves into their own superhero or supervillain story.

