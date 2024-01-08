Iconic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closes in Disney World

An iconic Walt Disney World attraction has closed.

Related: ALL Magic Key Passes Resume Sales This Week, How Long Before They Sell Out?

Unfortunately, today is the day, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closing down for its lengthy refurbishment. Sunday, January 7, was the final day of operation for this attraction, with the roller coaster closing down on January 8, 2024. We always hate when attractions close at the Disney theme parks, but what makes this even worse is that this closure is somewhat indefinite. At the time of publishing this article, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster does not have a reopening date. The attraction is slated to be closed until “summer 2024,” which is a rather vague timeframe. This means the ride could be closed for at least four months if it opens on May 1 or as long as eight months if it takes until the end of September to get it back up and running.

We will certainly miss this attraction during its closure, but thankfully, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a great selection of other great rides, attractions, and experiences.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of the best thrill rides in all of Walt Disney World, reaching top speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. The attraction is also one of the few Disney park rides to feature inversions, making it one of the most exhilarating and intense experiences guests can find at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests will find the coaster located at the end of the Sunset Boulevard section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a park that is filled with intense and exciting attractions. Just across the street from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, guests will find The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a terrifying drop tower-style ride that sends guests directly into The Twilight Zone.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive land dedicated to Disney’s Star Wars franchise. Here, guests can interact with iconic characters, shop for some out-of-this-world goodies, and enjoy some truly sensational cuisine. Guests can also check out Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as each one has some unforgettable experiences waiting for guests to discover.

What’s your favorite attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?