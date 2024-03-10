Shuttered Disney Ride to Reopen as Hundreds of Thousands Predicted to Flood Parks

As the heat rises and crowds pack into the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, Disney is reopening a shuttered attraction that is sure to cool things down.

This March, it is being reported that Orlando International Airport is expected to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors, all within three days of travel. As we have shared, the three most congested dates this month are predicted to be Saturday, March 23 with an estimated 197,697 travelers, Sunday, March 31st with approximately 197,401 travelers and Saturday, March 16, which is predicted to accommodate around 196,920 travelers. With so many people traveling into the Orlando, the Disney crowds are also expected to grow.

Whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom during these peak seasons, you should pack your patience as things will not only be very busy with lots of long waits (hello Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane), but also, the heat is starting to return.

Just this week, Orlando saw its first 90-degree weather day of 2024, and that number is expected to skyrocket. Last year alone, heat waves were so intense that warnings were being sent out across Orlando for residents and visitors to stay hydrated. Disney World medics were also speaking out on online platforms, explaining how often they have been dealing with heat stroke in the theme parks due to a lack of hydration.

With that incoming heat making a return, a water ride is always a fun option to cool down!

Right now, the majority of Disney’s water rides that actually get you wet are closed down. Splash Mountain shut down to transform into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will be opening this summer, and as of January 8th 2024 Kali River Rapids was also closed for business. The shuttered attraction typically goes for refurbishment during the “winter months”, and now, according to the operational calendar on the Disney World website, Kali River Rapids will reopen on March 15th, just one day before the first of three projected busy days.

Located in Animal Kingdom, Kali River Rapids is a raft style ride that gets everyone soaking wet, making it a go-to midday ride when the hot Florida sun is beating down on you.

Disney does have a few other closures that you should know about, so let’s take a look below!

Magic Kingdom Closures

At Magic Kingdom, as we noted, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is being worked on as you read, which means that it is not quite time to go and help Tiana with those beignets. A proper opening date has not been confirmed, but we know it will open this summer.

Speaking of summer openings, Country Bear Jamboree will also reopen with its new look and sound this summer. While the characters will remain (for the most part), it will be a new show with new Disney music, like “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book being added.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Closures

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is also undergoing a lengthy closure for refurbishment. At the moment, no news of a major aesthetic overhaul has been reported by Disney, so it seems that the changes will be mechanical and not so much cosmetic. It will also reopen this summer!

Voyage of the Little Mermaid has been closed down since the pandemic at Hollywood Studios, but this fall, a new show themed to The Little Mermaid will arrive in the same location called The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure.

Disney Water Park Closures

At the moment, Disney’s Blizzard Beach is the only water park open to guests, as Typhoon Lagoon is still closed for the “winter”, however, the tides will soon turn for this theme park as Typhoon Lagoon is set to reopen March 17, with Blizzard Beach having its final operational day on the 16th.

What do you think about all these upcoming closures at Disney?